'I Was Intrigued by Israeli Culture. So I Wrote My Thesis on the New Israeli Male'
This week at the Tel Aviv airport: A French-Israeli couple that was brought together by a dating app a day before the first COVID lockdown, and a father dealing with his son's choice to become ultra-Orthodox
Shai Levi, 28, and Anne-Solenne Lea, 27, live in Tel Aviv; Anne-Solenne is arriving from Paris
Hi, what are you doing here?
Shai: We’re a couple. I’m here to pick up Anne-Solenne after almost a month of being apart.
How did you meet?
Anne-Solenne: We met a year and a half ago via Bumble [a dating app], a day before the first lockdown. Because of the lockdown we didn’t meet again, we only text-messaged for a month, and then we met outside an am:pm [Tel Aviv convenience store chain], because everything was closed.
