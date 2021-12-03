'I Was Intrigued by Israeli Culture. So I Wrote My Thesis on the New Israeli Male'

Shai Levi, 28, and Anne-Solenne Lea, 27, live in Tel Aviv; Anne-Solenne is arriving from Paris

Hi, what are you doing here?

Shai: We’re a couple. I’m here to pick up Anne-Solenne after almost a month of being apart.

How did you meet?

Anne-Solenne: We met a year and a half ago via Bumble [a dating app], a day before the first lockdown. Because of the lockdown we didn’t meet again, we only text-messaged for a month, and then we met outside an am:pm [Tel Aviv convenience store chain], because everything was closed.