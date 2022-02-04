Haaretz - back to home page
'I Travel the World, Work in Cryptocurrency and Try to Be in Israel as Little as Possible'

This week at the Tel Aviv airport: A digital nomad who says crypto trading is basically gambling, and a carpenter heading to Australia to reunite with his partner after being kept apart by COVID

Danna Frank
Or Avni, 25; doesn’t live anywhere, arriving from Mexico

Hi, Or. How long were you in Mexico?

Three months. Too short. I did Colombia-Peru-Mexico. I work with a computer, so I’m half-traveling, half-working. Half pleasure, half work.

What do you do?

I mostly deal with cryptocurrency. Trading, investing.

