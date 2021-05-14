'I Moved to Israel, to Jerusalem, for My Dream Job'

Monica Valley, 57; lives in Jerusalem, arriving from New York

Hi Monica, what brings you to Israel?

I’ve lived in many places – Stockholm, Lisbon, South America – but now I’m living here, in Jerusalem. I moved here for my dream job; it’s very exciting.

What do you do?

I’m developing educational programs at Terra Sancta Museum in the Old City of Jerusalem, which are aimed both at people living near the museum and in Jerusalem in general. We’d be happy if everyone will come to visit and will know that it’s a safe space. [This conversation took place before hostilities erupted in East Jerusalem.]