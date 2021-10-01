Haaretz - back to home page
'I Don't Feel Like Spending Every Day With My Grandkids. I'm Living It Up'

Lea Lilos, 63; lives in Rishon Letzion, arriving from Montenegro

Hi Lea, how was Montenegro?

Rare, perfect, a dream. A once-in-a-lifetime trip. I went on an organized tour with my sister and some girlfriends. I usually don’t go with an organized tour, but in Montenegro, it’s really hard to travel alone because the whole area is built into mountains, so we did it with a tour. Now I’m waiting for my son-in-law to pick me up, because my husband also happens to be on a trip.

