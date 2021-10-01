'I Don't Feel Like Spending Every Day With My Grandkids. I'm Living It Up'
This week at the Tel Aviv airport: An unconventional grandmother who's making the most of her retirement, and a hard of hearing entrepreneur who makes music
Lea Lilos, 63; lives in Rishon Letzion, arriving from Montenegro
Hi Lea, how was Montenegro?
Rare, perfect, a dream. A once-in-a-lifetime trip. I went on an organized tour with my sister and some girlfriends. I usually don’t go with an organized tour, but in Montenegro, it’s really hard to travel alone because the whole area is built into mountains, so we did it with a tour. Now I’m waiting for my son-in-law to pick me up, because my husband also happens to be on a trip.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
In the News
Promoted content