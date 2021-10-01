'I Don't Feel Like Spending Every Day With My Grandkids. I'm Living It Up'

Lea Lilos, 63; lives in Rishon Letzion, arriving from Montenegro

Hi Lea, how was Montenegro?

Rare, perfect, a dream. A once-in-a-lifetime trip. I went on an organized tour with my sister and some girlfriends. I usually don’t go with an organized tour, but in Montenegro, it’s really hard to travel alone because the whole area is built into mountains, so we did it with a tour. Now I’m waiting for my son-in-law to pick me up, because my husband also happens to be on a trip.

Do you travel separately a lot?

We hadn’t flown separately for a long time, but this time I said I wanted to go alone. A little time to myself, some quiet, to disconnect. He’s delightful, one of a kind, and we’re together at home 24/7. He works in his office, I work in mine, we meet for meals – amazing. But I felt that the coronavirus just … that I needed to disconnect from everyone, to be alone with myself.

What’s the difference between a trip with friends and one with your husband?

The husband doesn’t like to go into stores, doesn’t like a lot of walking. I like to walk, to hike, nature, water, landscapes… That doesn’t interest him so much. He likes taverns, casinos. It’s a different trip.

I wanted to talk to you because of the tattoo you have on your forearm. Can you tell us something about it?

I had it tattooed four years ago. I am an eyebrow shaper – a cosmetician, but I also do eyebrows – so I made myself a logo. That’s my logo.

Was it your first tattoo?

No, I have two others. One on my back and one that goes from my hip down to my butt – you only see it at the beach. I started at age 40, give or take, when my daughters got tattooed. They were 17 and they drew me into it. They both did birds on their back. One is in full flight, one is a parrot.

Many parents would get uptight if their daughters wanted to get tattooed.

We’re very open. Their father took them to do belly-button rings when they were 16. Our approach is: just be a good girl and study. Other than that, your body is yours, do with it what you want.

How do you shape eyebrows?

First of all I see what’s on the eyebrow before I start to work on it. According to the structure of the eyebrow I create a shape that will open the eye without distorting the eyebrow, without removing superfluous hair for no reason. There’s a technique where you leave all the hair and only shape a frame, and then the eyebrow stays perfect. Everyone who has made their eyebrows really thin is kicking herself today, but there’s a solution for that, too.

Trends change constantly. What’s considered fashionable in eyebrows?

These days there are also a lot of male clients. Straight guys, gay guys, all kinds. Many men come for facials. There’s more awareness of aesthetics among men.

What do they ask for?

To make it orderly, because their hair grows wild. They want a natural look. Besides that, they don’t ask and don’t say anything, because they can sense that I’ll do things best. They just get up to look in the mirror at the end say, “Wow, really beautiful.”

How did you get into the profession?

From a young age my father would tell me, remove the hair from here, lop it off there, cut it here. My father was always well groomed and neat, a charmer, so I suppose it comes from him. For 30 years I had a big salon with hair removal, pedicures, lots of employees. Since the coronavirus, I closed it and started to work from home. I’ve also reached retirement age, and I’ve had enough after so many years. I decided to work small-time, so I work three days a week at home. People come to me through word-of-mouth. The women who come to me trust me so much that they get up, kiss me, pay and leave. They don’t even look in the mirror.

A lot of people take a downturn after retirement, experience a crisis. It looks like you’re not there.

I’m blooming. I’m having a great time. I have a personal trainer twice a week, I do Pilates, play cards with friends, go out to restaurants, to the beach, I paint. I have granddaughters whom I occasionally help out with, but I’m not the Polish [i.e., Jewish] mother who’s with the grandchildren every day, that doesn’t suit me. I don’t cook for them from morning until evening. Come over, I’ll prepare a dish. Everyone will prepare a dish and come over.

Are you close to your daughters?

There was always a connection. When I go abroad they start to tremble, they feel on more solid ground when I’m with them in Israel. Today, as mothers, they also understand things differently. They understand me better as a mother, with the fears I had then. When they were young it was like, “Oy mom get off my back, mom you’re being nosy, mom what are you worrying about,” but today they have the same fears about their children.

Yoni Weizenber-Berger, 29; lives in Tel Aviv, flying to Rhodes

Hi, we’re interviewing people for…

No problem, but I’m hard of hearing, I can’t hear with the masks.

Where are you flying?

To Rhodes. I’m going to chill out, to pamper myself, to rest and renew my energy after a long time of not going abroad.

What do you do?

I have a high-tech company, and I’m also a DJ and a creator of electronic music under the stage name of Lingam.

Interesting! Hard of hearing and a musician.

Yes, it’s something I wanted to do from a very young age. I always connected with music, but the hearing limitations didn’t allow me to develop musically like I wanted. Around six or seven years ago I came across a study from the field of neuroplasticity, which is actually the flexibility of the brain, and I applied all kinds of methods to hear music better.

Like what, for example?

I had to create a methodology for the brain. When I work, I listen to music nonstop, six to eight hours a day, through a device that broadcasts the music directly to my hearing aid, so the sound arrives as clean as can be. The next stage is to try to focus and concentrate on the sounds that I hear less well, to absolutely make an effort to hear. It’s not easy but it’s possible. When I concentrated, I discovered that with time, the brain “understands” the sounds I usually miss more easily. The high ones, like cymbals, for example, I can barely hear.

Besides that, my hearing is not stereophonic, which means that I usually can’t detect what direction the sound is coming from. The moment I tried to concentrate and understand where each sound was coming from, suddenly I got it and I started to hear sound from different directions. I rented a professional studio, and through a process that took about two years I was able to start creating tracks. Today I play them and send them to labels. It’s just the beginning. I played at The Block [a Tel Aviv nightclub] and in all kinds of places in Tel Aviv and around the world. Part of my goal is to prove that everything is possible, and that nothing can limit us if we want it.

What’s it like playing The Block?

It was a crazy high.

So if I understood correctly, you didn’t actually hear music until two years ago?

No. I heard music, but there’s a difference between hearing and understanding. You know, when a person is talking to you, you can hear and not understand, right? Because you hear the sounds. But the subtleties, the sharpness of things, that’s what I don’t really have. I hear something like 20 percent, I can’t hear if people are out of tune and I can’t understand that I’m not on the scale. That’s something that can be improved, but it takes a great deal of time. I still don’t have hearing like you, but the music I create is intended to bring my world to those who can hear, and give them the feeling of what I do hear. And the music comes out very different.

Different how?

If I were a regular person who creates music, I think I wouldn’t be able to express something different. It’s like if a colorblind person started to paint, they would use colors that we’d never understand how they arrived at them, but for them it would be trivial. That’s how it is with me. The music I create sounds terribly logical to me, but it sounds different to those who hear it. I can’t hear the high frequencies, only the low ones, basses. So it’s mostly emotion, very emotional.

Were you hard of hearing from birth?

From about the age of three, I started with hearing aids. Medically the reason still isn’t clear. At first it was hard for me to accept, but with time I turned it into an advantage.

How did you learn lip reading?

Alone. That’s one of the abilities of the flexible brain. It’s actually the brain’s ability to make changes on a daily basis. Lip reading is actually another sense that is expressed in the sense of hearing. If, for example, I see someone speaking far away, I hear it in my head, even though I don’t really hear it. All the senses translate for the brain what they can’t take in, as compensation.

So you could easily spy on people?

Yes. In my previous offices, the walls were made of glass and I sat exactly in the middle. If clients arrived, I could read their lips and understand what people were saying in the conference room. When I DJ, too, I use it to understand what the audience thinks about my music, which is something other DJs can’t do.

Was it hard during the coronavirus period, when people started wearing masks?

It’s not something that affects me drastically, because most people understand and take off the mask as soon as they see that I don’t understand them. I don’t even have to ask.