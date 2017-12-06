Holylandings The 'Most Modern School in Germany' Helps Kids Feel Comfortable About Being Jewish

This week at the Tel Aviv airport: Educators from Dusseldorf say their Jewish school doesn't isolate Jewish kids; a social worker explains his work: 'When someone paints on the wall with feces, you say it’s a Picasso'

comments Print

Pavle Madzirov, 39; Michael Bock, 69; and Dvora Lubinski, 63; from Dusseldorf; Pavle and Michael are arriving from Düsseldorf

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral