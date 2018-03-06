Highly Classified Israeli Army Systems Revealed Online

A top secret Israel Defense Ministry document, signed by Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, was recently posted on the internet. The document reveals classified information concerning the Israel Defense Forces' military capabilities and operational methods. The leaking of such materials constitutes an extremely grave violation of information security.

At least two sections of the document mention the names of mechanisms or systems whose existence the IDF has kept secret. At least one of them is so highly confidential to the extent that its name cannot even be mentioned on the telephone due of its sensitivity and the fear that any information about it will be made known, said the IDF Spokesman’s Office.

The second mechanism that was exposed is used by a military unit for operational purposes, and is considered extremely top secret: Its publication could expose certain IDF capabilities. The document also revealed information about a related system, whose publication is forbidden.

Posted on the internet, the information was available for anyone to see, although any media outlet that publishes it is in violation of military censorship regulations.

It is still not clear how the mistake occurred. According to IDF protocol, in cases in which there could be exposure of information related to top-secret military capabilities and methods, the Defense Ministry must ask the information security department to approve the material before its release, which seems to have not happened in this case.

The IDF Spokesman’s Office said this was a “serious information security error and it will be investigated.”