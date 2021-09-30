Hezbollah Says It Shot Down Israeli Drone in South Lebanon
The Israeli military said the drone 'fell within Lebanese territory,' adding that 'the incident is being investigated'
A Hezbollah flag is seen as UN forces patrol along the Israel-Lebanon border, last year.Credit: JALAA MAREY / AFP
Israel said it was investing an incident on Thursday after Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it had shot down an Israeli drone in the south of Lebanon.
A statement by the Iran-backed armed group said its fighters had brought down the drone on the outskirts of the village of Yater by targeting it with "suitable weapons."
- Israeli drone falls into Syrian territory due to technical mishap
- Amid Hezbollah tensions, Israel shoots down drone that crossed over from Lebanon
- 'Herr Hezbollah': The German spy who mediated between Israel and terror groups speaks for first time
The Israeli military said on Twitter that "during routine activity, an IDF drone fell within Lebanese territory. The incident is being investigated."
Comments
In the News
In the News
Promoted content