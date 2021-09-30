Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Hezbollah Says It Shot Down Israeli Drone in South Lebanon

Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
A Hezbollah flag is seen as UN forces patrol along the Israel-Lebanon border, last year.
A Hezbollah flag is seen as UN forces patrol along the Israel-Lebanon border, last year.Credit: JALAA MAREY / AFP

Israel said it was investing an incident on Thursday after Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it had shot down an Israeli drone in the south of Lebanon.

A statement by the Iran-backed armed group said its fighters had brought down the drone on the outskirts of the village of Yater by targeting it with "suitable weapons."

The Israeli military said on Twitter that "during routine activity, an IDF drone fell within Lebanese territory. The incident is being investigated."

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments