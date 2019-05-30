Israel's Health Ministry Warns of Measles Exposure at Tel Aviv's DocAviv Film Festival

FILE PHOTO: A vial of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine at the International Community Health Services clinic in Seattle, Washington, U.S., March 20, 2019.

The Health Ministry has issued a warning about potential measles exposure in Tel Aviv, after someone with the illness visited several crowded places in the city last weekend, including the DocAviv Festival at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque, a hotel and two restaurants.

The Health Ministry has asked that people who were in the spots visited by this person during certain times, and who were born in or after 1957 and have not received two doses of the measles vaccine, seek assistance at the nearest clinic or call the Health Ministry hotline at *5400 to find out if they need to be vaccinated.

>> Healing the health care system | Editorial

The ministry has also asked that people who were in these places and who have a high fever and one or more of the following symptoms – cough, runny nose, eye infection or rash – to avoid going to public places and to avoid attending crowded events or other public gatherings, in order to avoid infecting others.

In addition, anyone experiencing these symptoms and needing a medical checkup is has been asked to call ahead to a clinic or other medical institution or to immediately inform the staff of their arrival. Symptoms can occur within 21 days of exposure.

The Health Ministry also said it wishes to make clear that there is no reason to stay away from the DocAviv Festival, as after two hours have passed, there is no risk from being in the same room where a person with the measles was.

The person infected with measles visited Tel Aviv spots at the following times: On Friday, May 24, between 11:00 A.M. and 2 P.M. in the lobby and offices of the Tel Aviv Cinematheque; between 2:30 P.M. and 7:30 P.M. in the lobby of the Cinema Hotel at 1 Zamenhof Street; between5:30 P.M. and 9 P.M. at Dalida restaurant, 7 Zevulun Street; 7:30 P.M. to midnight at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque, DocAviv Festival; and on Saturday, May 25, between 6:00 P.M. and 11 P.M. at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque, in the lobby and Hall 1, and in the Joya Restaurant in the Cinematheque compound.