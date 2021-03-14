Health Minister: Israel Will Reopen Nightclubs for Vaccinated Next Week

Nightclubs will reopen to those with the so-called green passport when the next set of coronavirus restrictions are lifted – likely Sunday of next week, although the exact arrangement will be decided upon later this week.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that in light of the R number's drop to below 0.8 and the decrease in the number of seriously ill patients, which he attributed to the 5 million Israelis who have gotten vaccinated.

"It's time to allow clubs to be opened, too," he said.

"I hope that they [nightclubs] will follow the 'green passport' rules fully, as well as the directive that is being formulated by the Health Ministry."

The R number currently stands at 0.78 in Israel, the lowest it has been in five months.

The arrangement is being discussed with representatives of the Israeli Bar and Nightclub Association, who praised the government's decision.

"We thank the Health Minister and the ministry for answering us, understanding the injustice our industry experienced in recent months, and allowing us to reopen," the association said in a statement.

"We call on nightclub owners to uphold the rules, and on the public to get vaccinated."

Last week, lawyers representing the Israeli Bar and Nightclub Association claimed it isn't logical that event halls can host parties, but nightclubs cannot open.

Open gallery view A bustling Tel Aviv bar, last week Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

According to the association, there are around 100,000 nightlife employees in Israel, and around 3,500 venues.

Nightclubs were closed in March 2020 and unlike bars, were not allowed to reopen at any point during the year. The association says a third of nightlife businesses in Israel have shut down.