Coronavirus Israel Live: Haredi Leader Orders to Open Religious Schools Despite Stricter Lockdown

Authorities in Israel, as well as the West Bank and Gaza, are grappling with the current increase in coronavirus cases, which has prompted directives to curb its spread but also an effort to mitigate the economic consequences of the crisis.

Israel has entered a third nationwide lockdown, and has severely limited the entry of foreigners into the country as cases continue to spike. Israel also announced that anybody arriving from abroad will be required to immediately get a coronavirus test and quarantine at home for two weeks.

Israel currently has 58,932 active cases; 3,496 people have died. In the West Bank, there are 9,264 active cases and 1,239 deaths, and in Gaza 9,308 active cases and 404 deaths.

LIVE UPDATES

10:25 A.M. Health Ministry director general: Benchmarks for ending strict lockdown haven’t yet been set

Israeli authorities have not set criteria in advance for when the country will end the stricter lockdown that it is scheduled to enter at the end of the day Thursday, Health Ministry director general Chezy Levy said Wednesday. The decision, he said, will come during the lockdown.

Speaking on Kan Reshet Bet public radio, Levy said the number of new daily cases, which have been running at over 8,000 in the country, would have to drop below 1,000 to end the lockdown, which is due to last at least two weeks. “We are still not vaccinating in numbers that would give us herd immunity,” he added. As of Tuesday, nearly 1.5 million Israelis had received their first of two shots of the vaccine. A total of 115,000 people were vaccinated on Tuesday.

Levy expressed concern over the prospect that ultra-Orthodox schools would continue operating in violation of lockdown directives after Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, one of the community’s leading rabbis, ordered non-Hasidic ultra-Orthodox Talmud Torah schools to remain open. “The ultra-Orthodox school system needs to look precisely like the regular school system,” Levy said. The lockdown directives limit schools to distance learning other than in special education programs and programs for youth at risk. (Haaretz)

9:00 A.M. Ultra-Orthodox leader instructs religious elementary schools in Jerusalem to remain open during lockdown

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, leader of the "Lithuanian" non-Hasidic ultra-Orthodox community, instructed religious elementary schools in Jerusalem to remain open during the nationwide lockdown that will go into effect on Friday, reversing course after agreeing to close the ultra-Orthodox education system in Jerusalem under conditions proposed by Mayor Moshe Leon. Leon suggested having ultra-Orthodox schools move to remote learning for no more than two weeks and vaccinating all teaching staff, with schools remaining closed only as long as there is a nationwide lockdown that equally applies to all segments of the population. (Aaron Rabinowitz)

7:39 A.M. Nearly 1.5 million Israelis receive vaccine

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that nearly 1.5 million Israelis have been vaccinated against COVID-19, with some 115,000 receiving the vaccine on Tuesday.

Edelstein called on the public to "follow the guidelines" ahead of the tightening of the lockdown which is set to begin on Thursday at midnight. (Haaretz)

TUESDAY

9:20 P.M. Israeli cabinet approves strict lockdown, to go into effect on Friday

The cabinet voted to approve tighter lockdown measures, including shutting most schools and workplaces. The new regulations, to be voted on individually in another meeting on Wednesday, will go into effect at midnight between Thursday and Friday and last 14 days.

All schools will move to online teaching, apart from special education institutions and establishment for at-risk youth. Only workplaces considered essential will remain open.

On traveling abroad, the ministers decided that only those who purchased an airline ticket before the new measures go into effect would be allowed to fly, but a special committee would be able to grant approvals to fly in specific cases.

All incoming travelers will be put in a state-run quarantine facility, and would be let out only after having tested negative for the coronavirus.

All ministers voted for the tighter measures, apart from Interior Minister Arye Dery and Religous Services Minister Yaakov Avitan, both from ultra-Orthodox party Shas, who refrained from voting, as the measures include shutting synagogues and religious schools. Likud’s David Amsalem was the only one to vote against the measures, as they don’t bar protests. (Judy Maltz)

6:30 P.M. Health minister tells cabinet protests are a ‘risk’, but refrains from limiting them

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein described protests as an “epidemiological risk” during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, but said that any steps to limit protests will lead to media accusations of a “political lockdown, and some of the public will be persuaded of that.”

As Israel prepares for a more severe lockdown, Education Minister Yoav Gallant assented to the new measures, and hoped for a “short and tight” lockdown. He added that the education system is going into the lockdown “together with everybody else,” amid widespread resistance to measures focusing on schools. (Judy Maltz)

3:18 P.M. Netanyahu and Gantz strike deal to enact full lockdown

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz have reached an agreement to enact a full nationwide COVID-19 lockdown beginning Sunday. According to the agreement, the entire education system, save for special education programs, will close.

The cabinet is now meeting to discuss whether to approve the measure. It has yet to be decided whether the new regulations will last 10 days or two weeks.

On Tuesday afternoon, Gantz announced that he will not agree to harm the right to protest or to restrict the courts during the tightened lockdown. (Judy Maltz)

