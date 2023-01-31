Biden Finally Shows Commitment to Israeli Democracy

U.S. president Joe Biden has bigger problems on his plate than the future of Israeli democracy. He cinched a substantial win in last year’s midterm election, which was a referendum on democracy in America, but between the economy, global competition with China and war in Ukraine, he has very little time to deal with non-urgent international issues.

This background makes Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s important statement on Monday during his visit to Israel especially significant. Like his boss, Blinken has little time to waste. He deliberately chose to make the Netanyahu government’s attack on Israel’s judicial system the focus of his first day in Israel. That’s even more important than the words he used.

It took some time for the Biden administration to wake up to the risk of Israel becoming the next Turkey or Hungary, but it looks like the message has finally been received. A president who has made the defense of democracy a main theme of his administration, cannot sit back while a far-right, ultra-religious government tries to turn a close ally into a fortress of authoritarianism and corruption.

The response to Blinken’s polite and friendly description of the shared values at the foundation of the U.S.-Israel relationship was completely expected. A member of Knesset from Netanyahu’s Likud party declared in radio interviews that the secretary of state should "mind his own business" and not "interfere" in Israeli politics.

Perhaps the Biden administration should also stop its "interference" in the form of security assistance, and start "minding its own business" at the U.N. Security Council?

Orit Strock, a far-right minister in Netanyahu’s cabinet, shared a baseless conspiracy theory that the leaders of the Israeli opposition “incited” Blinken against the government’s judicial overhaul.

“It’s not proper to involve external forces,” she said, ignoring the long history of the settlement movement in Israel relying on the support of evangelical Christians and right-wing U.S. Jews. They’re allowed to “interfere,” according to the rules of Netanyahu’s extreme allies, but America’s top diplomat should stay quiet.

It seems like the White House, after a long hesitation, is finally willing to challenge this twisted logic.

