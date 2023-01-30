Are Israelis Really on Their Way to Visa-free Travel to America?

WASHINGTON – Israel took an undeniably huge step toward entering the coveted U.S. visa waiver program on Monday after meeting the 2.27-percent benchmark for rejecting visa applications.

While the actual numbers have yet to be released, Israel achieving this figure was something of a now-or-never proposition. The low visa application rate due to decreased travel thanks to the COVID pandemic provided both the United States and Israel with a narrow window to meet this step – which is the biggest Israel has taken toward entering the program.

The level of effort U.S. officials invested in helping Israel get below the threshold rate cannot be understated.

Israel has long sought admission into the program, which would spare its citizens the time-consuming and expensive process of obtaining visas for U.S. visits. Israeli membership would allow for 90-day visits for tourism or business, and would be a catalyst for economic cooperation, proponents say.

But the latest step does not mark victory. The main sticking point was and continues to be “reciprocity”: ensuring that all U.S. citizens are treated equally at Israeli points of entry.

Travelers who are not white and Jewish have long complained about racial profiling at Ben Gurion Airport. Palestinians with American citizenship, meanwhile, travel via the Allenby Bridge crossing with Jordan.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides has vowed that Israel will not be granted entry unless this condition is met, though the Americans believe this can be accounted for through pending Israeli legislation. There are three laws the Knesset will need to pass for Israel to qualify by September 2023 (the end of the U.S. fiscal year).

Last June, political infighting over two laws authorizing the U.S. to receive information about Israelis seeking to enter, and another about attempts to identify “criminal patterns and behaviors,” nearly jeopardized Israeli attempts at entry.

Furthermore, Israel needs to undertake a government-wide effort to create the technological infrastructure to allow data-sharing and traveler screening. This would include still-undeveloped information systems that would have to be developed and tested.

Beyond this, there would be undeniable backlash within America – specifically by those who believe the legislation in question would not sufficiently guarantee reciprocity.

U.S. officials believe, however, that the pending Knesset legislation would be as sound a mechanism to guarantee such reciprocity as possible.

Given the volatile nature of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right coalition and the narrow eight-month window, the hard work may just be starting.

