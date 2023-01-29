Netanyahu Promised Order. Instead, He Brought Chaos

It was exactly a month ago, on December 29, 2022, that Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government was sworn in.

In the past, governments used to enjoy a "grace period" of several weeks or months, during which the public, the media and even parts of the opposition didn’t automatically blame them for every problem in the country, realizing that they had just started working.

This unwritten rule was thrown out the window in June 2021, when Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid formed the "government of change" that ended Netanyahu’s 12 consecutive years in power.

His Likud party didn’t give them even a day before it started blaming them for all of Israel’s ailments, including many that they inherited from the previous prime minister - Netanyahu himself.

If we take the same approach to the current coalition, the results aren't pretty. Let’s take a quick look at where things stand a month into Netanyahu's comeback:

The West Bank is on the verge of explosion after a Jenin op which left 10 dead, including a 60-year-old woman, and the Palestinian Authority terminated all security and intelligence cooperation with Israel.

On Friday night in Jerusalem, we saw the deadliest terror attack Israel has suffered in 15 years. The next morning, two more people were wounded in another attack outside the Old City.

Meanwhile, the Gaza border, which had been quiet since the previous government’s Breaking Dawn operation last summer, is heating up again.

The Governor of the Bank of Israel has warned Netanyahu that his plan to weaken the judiciary could hurt foreign investment and drag the country into an economic crisis.

A few days later he was joined by the top executives in Israel’s banking industry, who said that they’re just as concerned, and in fact, are already seeing a trend of money leaving the country.

Tens of thousands have been protesting in the streets every weekend, and the high-tech industry, the engine behind Israel’s economic success over the last two decades, went on strike last week in protest over the government’s actions.

Netanyahu’s most senior ally, Shas leader Arye Dery, has been declared ineligible to serve as a cabinet minister by the Supreme Court. Netanyahu, however, promises to find a way to overcome the court’s decision and reinstate him.

At the same time, far-right leader and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is clashing with Defense Minister Yova Gallant over control of key military positions in the occupied territories. Netanyahu promised to solve this crisis, but has so far failed to do so. The forces on the ground are left in limbo, unsure who they should accept orders from.

Not all of these issues are necessarily the fault of the new government, but all of them are now under its responsibility. Netanyahu promised to bring proper governance to Israel, but right now, one month in, he’s leading the ultimate government of chaos.

Read more about Netanyahu's government:



Don't miss today's best reads on Haaretz.com

Shira Kadari-Ovadia reports on why religious Israelis are finally joining the anti-Netanyahu protests

Sheren Falah Saab explains how Fairuz became Saudi Arabia's buzzkill

Gideon Levy claims that Israel's military leaders fueled a new wave of terror attacks, and they knew it

Nir Hasson offers a foolproof recipe for fueling the Israeli-Palestinian cycle of violence

Haaretz Today is our daily newsletter summing up the main events of the day in Israel and the region with a fresh perspective on the stories dominating headlines. Click here to sign up for the latest news from Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world, from Haaretz’s team of writers and editors.