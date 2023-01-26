'We Have to Be More Aggressive': The Next Step for Israel's anti-Netanyahu Protest

The 2023 Tel Aviv protest movement against the judicial revolution being pushed forward by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition, has, thus far, been an unqualified success.

The protests began on January 7 with a few thousand demonstrators quickly taking to the streets immediately after Justice Minister Yariv Levin presented a plan that would eviscerate the power of the courts. As outrage grew, the numbers ballooned exponentially to more than 80,000 on January 14.

By the following week, on January 21, the numbers had grown to more than 130,000, and expanded to Jerusalem, Haifa and Beersheba.

Shikma Bressler, one of the protest movement’s key leaders, and the founder of the 2020 Black Flags movement, is pleased with the ability to bring people out of their homes to demonstrate, but that it isn’t enough.

“I was happy seeing that things evolve and move forward,” she said on the Haaretz Weekly podcast.

Still, she emphasized, mass protests alone are not enough. “It’s not just about the numbers – if we are just protesting, no matter how many people show up … it’s not going to be enough. People talk about a big demonstration for a few days, then something happens and it’s out of the news. So we have to make sure that people understand that just demonstrating is not enough, and we have to be a lot more creative and be much more aggressive.”

The first signs of the “bold” action Bressler is hoping for are already taking place, with strikes and protests coming from the high-tech sector, academia, loud public warnings by economists that the government’s plans will take a toll on the country’s financial stability, and signs that this may already be taking place.

“What is going on in Israel now is unbelievably similar to what Hungary and Poland went through ahead of us. It is almost written from the same book, and Israel cannot afford to become the next Hungary or the next Poland: this is what we are fighting against,” Bressler said.

“More and more people here understand that here, and outside of Israel as well,” she added, expressing the hope that “pressure put on the government here in Israel from abroad will assist us to prevent these unbelievably awful things from happening.”

