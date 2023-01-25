Israel's Refusal to Arm Ukraine Has Never Been More Embarrassing

As the war in Ukraine approaches the one-year mark, Kyiv’s allies are stepping up with announcements of significant military aid. The Biden administration, which has already repeatedly asked U.S. Congress to approve massive sums for Ukraine’s defense, is now ready to ship Abrams tanks to the front. Germany, which has been criticized for its more hesitant approach, is about to approve a shipment of Leopard 2 tanks. This is all bad news for Vladimir Putin, and the angry Russian response was expected. It shows that contrary to what Putin’s propagandists had promised, the West is not losing interest in Ukraine for now, and is willing to make greater efforts and take more risks to support it.

For Israel, these developments raise again the question of its own Ukraine policy, which has been stuck in place since the war started, though it has had two governments and three prime ministers in the same period. As other U.S. allies are increasing their commitment to Kyiv, the gap between their policies and Israel’s choice to sit on the sidelines is growing.

But Washington has no intention of allowing Israel to sit this one out. On Wednesday, Walla's Barak Ravid reported that the U.S. asked Israel to sell it mothballed missile defense systems in order to transfer them to Ukraine. Israel has yet to respond to the request.

When the war broke out, Israel’s main reason for adopting a neutral stance was the fear of Russian retaliation in the Syrian arena. Since then, Russia’s presence in Syria has decreased, as precious resources are all being used in the failed war effort.

Still, at no point was there a serious reassessment in Israel of the ongoing policy. In fact, the country’s new foreign minister, Eli Cohen, declared on his first day on the job that under his watch even verbal denunciations of Russian war crimes will be rarer. This statement was so out of line with what is currently expected of Western democracies that even stalwart Israel-supporter Senator Lindsey Graham spoke out against it.

Israel knows exactly what Ukraine is asking in terms of military assistance. The requests have been made several times and the relevant officials in the Defense Ministry have all been briefed. This is a question of political will – and of Israel’s place in the global struggle between democracy and tyranny.

