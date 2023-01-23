Haaretz - back to home page
Something Is Brewing in Congress, and It Should Alarm Israel

Israel should understand that it may be a matter of when, not if, pressure from Washington begins to coalesce ■ Weakening Israel's judiciary poses real risk to foreign investment ■ Down and out and upside down with Tel Aviv's street performers ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz

Ben Samuels
Ben Samuels
Washington
Israeli and American flags
Israeli and American flagsCredit: AMIR COHEN/ REUTERS
Ben Samuels
Ben Samuels
Washington

WASHINGTON – Rep. Brad Sherman’s warnings for Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right coalition in his conversation with Haaretz are the most extensive on-record warnings emerging from Capitol Hill to date.

The California lawmaker, however, is not the first one with an unimpeachable record of support for Israel to sound the alarm.

While Sherman went deeper in his warnings for the effects the coalition may have on U.S.-Israel ties and support, his remarks come days after Sen. Jacky Rosen refused to meet with representatives from the coalition's far-right parties during a Congressional delegation.

Rosen and Sherman’s steps follow the trail blazed by fellow Democrat Sen. Robert Menendez, Israel’s crucially important ally that chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who warned Netanyahu last year about the potential ramifications of his alliance with Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The criticism, however, has not been limited to Israel’s stalwart friends in the Democratic Party. Sen. Lindsey Graham notably decried Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s remarks on Russia and Ukraine in his initial remarks after the coalition assumed power.

The fact that there are now four members of Congress, all of whom are on the top tier of importance for Israel advocacy in Washington – both in public and behind the scenes – warning about the new coalition sets a trend that should cause undeniable alarm in Jerusalem.

If these resolute friends of Israel warn that the coalition’s members and policies alike could have an adverse effect on U.S. support for Israel, then Israel should heed the warnings and understand that it may be a matter of when, not if, criticism and pressure from Washington begins to coalesce.

Behind the scenes, several Democrats have been reticent to step in front of the issue, instead deferring to the Biden administration’s approach of dealing with policy and not people.

However, now that Justice Minister Yariv Levin has unveiled the coalition’s dramatic plans to overhaul Israel’s judiciary, there is actual policy to speak out against.

Further, any steps that may exacerbate tensions with the Palestinians will invoke condemnations and actions from the usual suspects. It remains to be seen if Israel can expect the same cover for which it has grown accustomed to in Congress.

