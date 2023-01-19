Netanyahu Is Still in the Driver's Seat. But Other Hands Are on the Wheel

The Biden administration believes Benjamin Netanyahu has his hands on the wheel. At least that's what administration officials keep saying publicly. But on his short visit to Israel this week, Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan saw just how little control Netanyahu has in practice.

Sullivan arrived hours before a bombshell ruling by Israel's High Court of Justice, which decided that Netanyahu’s most important coalition partner, Arye Dery, can no longer serve as a minister in his government.

The leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party decried the verdict as politically motivated. A more disturbing response came from other members of the coalition, who called on Netanyahu not to honor the court’s decision, essentially ending the concepts of rule of law and equality before the law in Israel.

Netanyahu probably won’t go that far, but his top concern right now isn’t stopping Iran’s nuclear program or protecting Israel from Hamas - it's finding a mechanism to overcome the court’s decision so that Dery can remain part of the government.

The chances of success are low given the magnitude and depth of the Dery decision, but Netanyahu will still do everything he can to try to appease his powerful ally.

One idea seriously being floated is that the government will vote to topple itself and then swear itself back in so that Dery can be appointed Alternate Prime Minister - an empty title that will nevertheless allow him to attend cabinet meetings.

This sounds like an extreme waste of time and political capital, but for a leader dependent on his partners to survive his own criminal trial, all options are on the table.

Sullivan and others in the administration are ignoring the fact that Netanyahu is the weakest party leader in his own coalition. Each one of his ultra-Orthodox, far-right and nationalist partners holds more power than he does, simply because they can bring down the government if he doesn’t adopt their demands.

At the same time, Israel’s democratic institutions and the public who believes in them are fighting back, as evident in the 10-1 High Court decision against Dery and in the massive demonstration last Saturday in Tel Aviv. Netanyahu’s hands may be on the wheel, but he’s lost control over the navigation of his own country.

