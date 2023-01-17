Why Israel Should Think Twice About Calling Palestinian Diplomacy 'Terrorism'

Israel offered two contradictory responses on Tuesday to the statement published by 90 countries against it's recently-levied sanctions on the Palestinian Authority. The statement was signed by all of Israel’s European and Arab allies, including several states that just last month voted against an International Court of Justice inquiry regarding Israel’s occupation of the Palestinians.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan and recently appointed Foreign Minister Eli Cohen both called the resolution “meaningless.” This is an exaggeration, but not completely untrue: The statement won’t create any real-world repercussions for Israel’s new far-right government as it works to weaken the Palestinian Authority. It is words, and Israelis know that words are cheap – they appreciate action.

But if the statement was completely meaningless Erdan wouldn’t have taken the extra step of tying it to “Palestinian diplomatic terrorism,” a phrase he and other Israeli officials now use frequently to describe the PA’s attempts to pressure Israel via international institutions. Terrorism cannot be “meaningless” but of course these diplomatic efforts are not in any way acts of terrorism. This is an exaggeration that doesn’t contain any truth at all.

In recent months we’ve seen a rise in acts of terrorism against Israelis, from the planting of a bomb at a Jerusalem bus station to the more recent firing of rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli border communities. These Palestinian acts of terror should be, and usually are, condemned by all of Israel’s allies, including its new partners in the Middle East. But it’s not terrorism when the Palestinians seek action against Israel at the UN, even if Erdan – an active politician plotting a comeback in the Likud party – claims otherwise.

Instead of smearing a statement signed by some of Israel’s closest allies – from Germany and Italy to the UAE and Egypt – as part of a “terror” campaign, Israel should rethink its strategy of weakening the Palestinian Authority. Nothing good can come of it, except paving the way for a Hamas takeover in the West Bank. If Erdan and Cohen were real diplomats they would present that reality to the new government. But as two politicians already thinking about their next party primary, their priorities are obviously different.

Read more about Netanyahu's government:



Don't miss today's best reads on Haaretz.com

Jack Khoury reports that Jordan's envoy was held up at the entrance to Al-Aqsa by Israeli police

Liza Rozovsky writes that Armenia and Azerbaijan are at a boiling point. Another conflict is just a matter of time

Nava Anne Grant asks why is it so hard to become Jewish?

Ofer Aderet on never-before-seen photographs of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

Haaretz Today is our daily newsletter summing up the main events of the day in Israel and the region with a fresh perspective on the stories dominating headlines. Click here to sign up for the latest news from Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world, from Haaretz’s team of writers and editors.