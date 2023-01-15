Israel's Army or the Far Right: Which Side Is Netanyahu On?

Lt. General Aviv Kochavi will end his military service on Monday after four decades in uniform, including four years as IDF Chief of Staff.

On the way out, Kochavi gave a series of exit interviews, including a fascinating conversation with Haaretz journalists Amos Harel and Yaniv Kubovich.

He was asked about Iran, Gaza, Hezbollah and other threats to Israel’s security, but his most important message in those interviews had to do with a threat coming from within – the threat of politicizing and fracturing the military.

Kochavi used the festive occasion of summing up his military career to warn that some of the steps planned by the new Israeli government will hurt the organization he has led since 2019.

Most notably, he referred to Benjamin Netanyahu’s promise in coalition agreements to hand far-right leader Bezalel Smotrich responsibility over the Civil Administration, the entity responsible for the day-to-day management of Israel’s policies in the occupied West Bank.

Kochavi explained in his interviews that regardless of what was promised to Smotrich, Israeli officers and soldiers in all units will continue to take orders only from their commanders. He also stated that his successor, incoming chief of staff Herzl Halevy, will answer only to Defense Minister Yoav Galant from Likud (himself a former general), and not to any other minister – a hint at Smotrich, who is Finance Minister but was also appointed a special minister in the Defense Ministry.

Smotrich responded by attacking Kochavi in harsh language and accusing him of defying democracy and the rule of law. In the court of public opinion, this is not a bad fight for Kochavi to engage in. As the outgoing leader of the military, he is currently at the height of his popularity, while Smotrich is a sectarian leader viewed as too extreme to handle sensitive security affairs.

The main question is what Netanyahu will do if and when a clash between Smotrich and the military inevitably happens. Before going public with his warnings, Kochavi spoke with Netanyahu about the damage some clauses in the coalition agreements will cause to the military.

It remains to be seen if the prime minister will side with the IDF or his far-right coalition partners.

