Israel's President Wants to Put Out the Fire, but Netanyahu's Allies Revel in the Flames

Israel's President Isaac Herzog broke his silence on Tuesday and responded for the first time to rising tension in the political arena. He chose quite a day to speak out: In the hours before and after he released a statement promising to "defend" Israel’s Declaration of Independence, headlines in Israel revolved around death threats to an opposition lawmaker, calls from the governing coalition to arrest opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, and an attempt to ram anti-government protesters in the southern city of Be’er Sheva.

Amid all of this, Herzog’s call to avoid violence and restore calm to political discourse was necessary, but will it have any impact? Sadly, the answer is probably no. The disagreement between the coalition – with its attempt to push through a judicial overhaul that would significantly change the character of Israel’s government – and the opposition, which is warning of regime change and calling for massive protests and even civil disobedience, persists. If Herzog wants to create a bridge between the two sides he'll have to do much more. Perhaps he already is, behind the scenes.

Herzog’s predecessor Ruvi Rivlin was a president who tried to be the country’s moral compass. A lifelong member of Likud, he became the target of intense right-wing criticism, and at times also dangerous incitement, for calling out Jewish terrorism, speaking out against racism towards Israel’s Arab citizens, and contradicting Netanyahu’s blind embrace of Donald Trump. Herzog, who was previously the leader of the Labor party and head of the Jewish Agency, has so far avoided controversial statements and not attracted any criticism from the right.

What Herzog hopes to do, it seems, is to follow in the footsteps of his late father Chaim Herzog, who was Israel’s president in the 1980s and who helped broker a unity government between Likud and Labor to end a political impasse and confront a severe economic crisis. He would have loved to be the matchmaker between Netanyahu and some opposition figures, like Benny Gantz, to create a more moderate government that would not rely on far-right extremists like Itamar Ben-Gvir.

This seems impossible in today's political climate. Herzog’s big test will be what he chooses to do and say should he become convinced that unity and dialogue are finally off the table.

