The Things Netanyahu 'Forgot' to Tell AIPAC

WASHINGTON – AIPAC hosted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for an off-record event with 1,000 of its most influential activists, who greeted him with repeated, rapturous standing ovations.

Judging by the reactions, one wouldn't guess that he was guiding Israel down a path of weakening its democracy while evoking unprecedented alarm among the vast majority of American Jews.

In 2019, AIPAC made waves when it was only one of two major U.S. Jewish establishment organizations to condemn far-right leader Itamar Ben-Gvir. This time around, it opted not to. Instead, it actively lauded Israel for its election results while decrying other organizations who used the results as an excuse to attack Israel.

During his remarks – which were detailed in a press statement and described by multiple attendees in the room – Netanyahu repeated his usual Iran and normalization platitudes.

He neglected, however, to mention his new coalition partners or any of the domestic and international strife they have caused over the past several days.

This event comes at a time when concerns regarding Israel’s trajectory are at an all-time high. This is also AIPAC’s first national gathering since it fundamentally altered its mission statement and involved itself in political campaigns, including controversially endorsing Republican election-deniers and spending unprecedented amounts in competitive Democratic primaries.

Thus, what could have been a rare opportunity to get Netanyahu on record about the importance of Israeli democracy or to address any legitimate concerns was strictly a self-serving event for all parties involved.

While this forum, according to people familiar with the details, focused on initial strategizing for the 2024 election cycle and does not include any legislative agenda, bipartisan congressional leadership did address the meeting.

They declined to share their comments, citing the off-record stipulations, once again missing a chance to speak out against Israel’s precarious path.

A Democratic member of Congress recently told Haaretz that this moment will serve as a litmus test for what supporting Israel actually means, both for Democratic caucus members and AIPAC.

“If AIPAC declines to speak out against the Netanyahu government, it’s just proof that they don’t have Israel’s best interests at heart, and we should all react accordingly,” the member said, warning that Congressional Democrats would not be as quick to offer a blank check.

Judging by the way AIPAC received Netanyahu yesterday, the group is not only clearing the path for this “business as usual” approach, but it is setting the pace for the rest to follow.

In response to this article, AIPAC said: "Our one thousand key political leaders appreciated the opportunity to hear from the Israeli prime minister about the security challenges facing the Jewish state from the Iranian regime and the opportunities for building on the Abraham Accords.

"This working political forum also heard from the top congressional leaders from both parties about further strengthening the U.S.-Israel relationship in the new Congress. AIPAC activists are determined to expand on our political successes of the past election cycle in the 2024 campaigns."

Read more about Netanyahu's government and Diaspora Jews:



Don't miss today's best reads on Haaretz.com

Allison Kaplan Sommer presents the Israeli musical aiming to be a Jewish ‘Book of Mormon’

Oded Yaron and Zulkarnain Saer Khan report that Israeli spy tech was sold to Bangladesh, despite its dismal human rights record

Sheren Falah Saab informs us that Israelis and Arabs reached 15 seconds of peace on TikTok

Haaretz Today is our daily newsletter summing up the main events of the day in Israel and the region with a fresh perspective on the stories dominating headlines. Click here to sign up and stay updated on the latest news from Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world, from Haaretz’s team of writers and editors.