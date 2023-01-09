What We Can Learn From Netanyahu's 'Wonderful Friendship' With Bolsonaro

The videos emerging from Brazil’s parliament, Supreme Court and presidential palace on Sunday night were horrifying, but not surprising. The country’s former president, Jair Bolsonaro, has been planting the seeds for months, calling the election that took place in October "rigged" and refusing to accept the victory of his rival, President Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva.

These images call to mind another video, which appeared in early October on Bolsonaro’s social media accounts – immediately before the first round of voting in Brazil. A man in his early 70s is seen facing the camera. When he starts to talk, he endorses Bolsonaro’s reelection campaign, which by that point was already undermining Brazil’s democracy and spreading dangerous lies and conspiracy theories.

“Thank you, president Bolsonaro, for your leadership and for strengthening the alliance between our countries,” says the man in the video. “I wish you all the best and thank you again for your wonderful friendship.”

The name of the speaker is Benjamin Netanyahu. Back then, he was the leader of Israel’s opposition. As prime minister, he will have to work with Lula, the socialist leader who defeated his "wonderful friend" Jair.

The Bolsonaristas' coup attempt in Brasilia is an obvious continuation of the January 6 insurrection in the United States, which was inspired and encouraged by another close friend of Netanyahu’s, former U.S. President Donald Trump. Bolsonaro is currently staying in Florida, and according to media reports, members of his circle were consulting with some of Trump’s top advisers in the lead-up to yesterday’s violent attack on his country’s institutions.

Netanyahu’s warm embrace of Trump and Bolsonaro, combined with his new government’s stated intention to avoid any criticism of Putin’s war in Ukraine, paints a clear picture of Israel’s place in today’s global battle over democracy. In fact, as of Monday afternoon, almost a day after the drama in Brasilia, no Israeli official has condemned the violence, even not in the face of direct questions on the subject from Israeli journalists.

The Biden administration, perhaps due to outdated and exaggerated political fears, is pretending not to notice, but the truth is evident and hard to ignore: when it comes to protecting democracy around the world, Biden is on one side, while Netanyahu, together with his buddies Trump and Bolsonaro, is on the other.

