Netanyahu's First Coalition Crisis: His Voters vs. His Haredi Allies

When Benjamin Netanyahu was negotiating the formation of his new government, Israeli media outlets reported extensively on his concessions to ultra-Orthodox parties, forcing him to declare that Israel will remain a free and democratic society under his rule.

The coalition agreements he eventually signed tell a different story, one in which Haredi politicians are the biggest winners. Netanyahu promised to deliver state funding to ultra-Orthodox schools that don’t teach English, math and science and to enshrine into law the discriminatory reality in which ultra-Orthodox citizens are exempt from military service while secular Israelis are obliged to serve. Lastly, he committed to passing a law that would allow businesses to turn down clients based on "religious belief," thus allowing religious owners to turn down LGBTQ customers.

As U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy learned this weekend, when you negotiate with far-right and religious extremists, no concession is ever enough; you’ll always be asked for more. That’s what happened to Netanyahu on Sunday morning, when Israelis woke up to the following headline: United Torah Judaism leader Yitzhak Goldknopf demands to halt all railway repair works on the weekend.

“I was informed that rail work is being carried out on Shabbat,” Goldknopf wrote to Netanyahu and Transportation Minister Miri Regev, a member of the premier's Likud. "We won't be able to put up with this situation. I ask for your urgent intervention in this matter."

The repair works Goldknopf wants to end are necessary in order to keep Israel’s trains running safely. Performing them during the week instead of on Shabbat would cause massive delays and traffic jams all over the country.

Some of the work could perhaps be done at night, but that would increase the risk for accidents and injuries. Therefore, conducting them on Shabbat, when no trains are running, is the most logical solution.

This situation is an important test for Netanyahu. If he caves to Goldknopf’s demand, his own voters will pay the price, as Likud strongholds in Israel’s so-called periphery will get worse train services. If he rejects the Haredi ultimatum, his own coalition will face its first internal crisis.

Either way, it’s clear that Netanyahu has set himself up for a difficult term in office, more than anything because of the allies he’s chosen to govern with.

Read more about Netanyahu's government:



Don't miss today's best reads on Haaretz.com

Simon A. Waldman says Erdogan is in deep trouble. This is his ruthless survival plan

Sam Sokol reports that Moldova wants Israel to extradite this man. The U.S. and Russia are watching

Ruth Schuster informs us archaeologists deducted that Canaanites also used silver as currency