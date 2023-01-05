Will Israelis Step Up to Save Their Democracy?

For decades, there has been a recurring theme in Israeli politics: The center and the left are incapable of putting their ideological and personal rivalries aside and unite against the right’s unceasing efforts to transform the country.

But their moment of truth has come.

The coming days will determine whether a full-fledged resistance against the extreme coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is possible. The first major battle began Wednesday night with a shot across the bow fired by Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

Levin presented plans for what is being described as a "reform of governance" that would drastically limit the power of Israel's Supreme Court and legal advisers. Other legislation would tip the balance on the Judicial Appointments Committee against judges and in favor of politicians.

The protests and denouncements came fast and furious. Opposition leader Yair Lapid immediately tweeted that the government was behaving “like a gang of criminals” who were “threatening to destroy the entire constitutional structure of Israel" and declared in an interview that “we have to fight to save our judicial system… and not to soften things. We are in a very dangerous situation.”

Whether his words will turn into tangible actions remains to be seen. Meanwhile, former opposition leader Tzipi Livni took to Twitter to urge her followers to participate in the first major protest scheduled for Saturday.

Will the other leaders of the opposition set aside their qualms to join together and actually lead? And if they do, will the grassroots respond in sufficient numbers and strength to make an impact that could possibly thwart these so-called “reforms”?

The answer to these questions lies in whether this government’s blatant power grab will be met with a counterforce worthy of the word “resistance.”

We will know the answer sooner than anyone expected – and the future of Israeli democracy may depend on it.

