Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Haaretz Today |

Will Israelis Step Up to Save Their Democracy?

The coming days will determine whether a full-fledged resistance against Netanyahu's extreme coalition is possible ■ Even Hamas wants quiet now. But not Israel's far right ■ How Israel’s economy could succumb to populism ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz

Allison Kaplan Sommer
Allison Kaplan Sommer
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Protesters holding Israeli flags demonstrate against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government during the Sukkot holiday in Hefer Valley, lsrael, October 4, 2020.
Protesters holding Israeli flags demonstrate against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government during the Sukkot holiday in Hefer Valley, lsrael, October 4, 2020.Credit: Ariel Schalit,AP
Allison Kaplan Sommer
Allison Kaplan Sommer

For decades, there has been a recurring theme in Israeli politics: The center and the left are incapable of putting their ideological and personal rivalries aside and unite against the right’s unceasing efforts to transform the country.

But their moment of truth has come.

The coming days will determine whether a full-fledged resistance against the extreme coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is possible. The first major battle began Wednesday night with a shot across the bow fired by Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

Levin presented plans for what is being described as a "reform of governance" that would drastically limit the power of Israel's Supreme Court and legal advisers. Other legislation would tip the balance on the Judicial Appointments Committee against judges and in favor of politicians.

The protests and denouncements came fast and furious. Opposition leader Yair Lapid immediately tweeted that the government was behaving “like a gang of criminals” who were “threatening to destroy the entire constitutional structure of Israel" and declared in an interview that “we have to fight to save our judicial system… and not to soften things. We are in a very dangerous situation.”

Whether his words will turn into tangible actions remains to be seen. Meanwhile, former opposition leader Tzipi Livni took to Twitter to urge her followers to participate in the first major protest scheduled for Saturday.

Will the other leaders of the opposition set aside their qualms to join together and actually lead? And if they do, will the grassroots respond in sufficient numbers and strength to make an impact that could possibly thwart these so-called “reforms”?

The answer to these questions lies in whether this government’s blatant power grab will be met with a counterforce worthy of the word “resistance.”

We will know the answer sooner than anyone expected – and the future of Israeli democracy may depend on it.

Read more about Israel's new government and the judiciary:

Don't miss today's best reads on Haaretz.com

Muhammad Shehada writes that even Hamas wants quiet now. But not Israel's far right

David Rosenberg explains how Israel’s economy could succumb to populism

Ron Brown claims this new Israeli dance performance is an anti-fascist warning

Ruth Schuster reports that monkeys have trashed the theory of people in the Americas tens of thousands of years ago

Haaretz Today is our daily newsletter summing up the main events of the day in Israel and the region with a fresh perspective on the stories dominating headlines. Click here to sign up and stay updated on the latest news from Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world, from Haaretz’s team of writers and editors.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile

חיילים בחוף הים

Young People – Whether Jews or Palestinians – Need to Reinvent Politics

Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu speaking with Jordan Peterson.

Netanyahu Claimed Arabs Expelled Jews From the Land of Israel – Historians Say He Is Wrong

Maccabi Haifa fans in the stands at the Champions League game ageist Benfica, last month.

Israel's Extremist Year: Key Haaretz Opeds From 2022