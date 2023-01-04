Netanyahu's Biggest Obstacle for Peace With Saudi Arabia Isn't the Palestinians

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can’t stop talking about Saudi Arabia. He's promising to "expand" the Abraham Accords to include the all-important and powerful desert kingdom.

Netanyahu is right that a real opportunity exists for an Israeli-Saudi breakthrough. There’s the common enemy pushing the two countries closer together, Iran. There’s the positive momentum created by the successful normalization accords with Bahrain, Morocco, and the United Arab Emirates. There’s a growing sense of fatigue among Arab dictators with the Palestinian issue and a preference for Israeli spyware and intelligence capabilities over commitments to an unpopular cause.

But we now know that there’s also a new problem: Itamar Ben-Gvir. The far-right leader whom Netanyahu appointed public security minister (now dubbed the national security ministry) isn’t going to become a well-behaved moderate just because he suddenly has a real job.

Ben-Gvir is a hardcore extremist and racist who will never miss an opportunity for a good provocation. It took him less than a week in government to garner condemnations from Jordan, Egypt, the UAE and the Saudis for his unnecessary visit to Temple Mount. And as Haaretz’s defense analyst Amos Harel warned this morning, Ben-Gvir’s next explosive provocations are already being set in motion.

The Saudis and their allies in the region have shown that the Palestinian issue is no longer a real priority for them, but even they still have some red lines. The UAE signed the Abraham Accords only after getting an Israeli commitment not to annex the settlements, and even this friendly country is now leading the charge against Ben-Gvir’s dangerous Al-Aqsa ascension at the United Nations.

This isn’t about a two-state solution or diplomatic negotiations. It’s about avoiding sensitive issues that can rile up the street and arm Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas in their propaganda war against Arab normalization with Israel.

For the Saudis to make the next step toward peace with Israel, Netanyahu will first of all have to show Riyadh that he can control the pyromaniacs in his own government. Judging by his first days in office, he's in for quite a challenge.

