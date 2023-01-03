Losing Lindsey Graham: Loyalist's Attack Should Alarm Netanyahu

WASHINGTON – Just days into his new coalition's reign, Benjamin Netanyahu's government is already facing notable criticism from Washington.

While nearly everyone anticipated that the outcry would be swift and widespread, few could have predicted that the first member of Congress to call out Israeli policy would be Senator Lindsey Graham.

Graham decried Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen's comments that he intends to "speak less publicly" about Ukraine as "a bit unnerving."

The South Carolina Republican has often been described as Israel's most loyal friend in Washington, though he has offered rare criticism in the past year over Israel's supposed fence-sitting on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Graham participated in the meeting with Netanyahu and Sen. Bob Menendez – Israel's closest friend on the other side of the aisle – when the New Jersey Democrat explicitly warned Netanyahu about the dangers of his budding alliance with Itamar Ben-Gvir, the far-right extremist who has already provoked significant international ire with his visit to the Temple Mount.

That Graham is setting the tone on the same day that the new session of Congress will be sworn in should be nothing short of deeply alarming for Netanyahu. While the official line on both sides of the Atlantic is that the U.S.-Israel relationship remains bipartisan, and is immune to politics, the fact is that Netanyahu is already operating from behind the eight-ball with the Democratic Party due to decades of alienation.

The Republican majority in the House, and the narrow minority in the Senate, will assuredly not find his coalition's approach to the Palestinians particularly alienating. Any seeming shift away from support for Ukraine, whether tangibly or rhetorically, is a different set of circumstances.

Over the past several months, Netanyahu has offered flippant commitments to review Israel's policy regarding the selling of defensive military equipment to Kyiv. Should his coalition continue to indicate that it will opt for a different track, Netanyahu stands to alienate some of the friends it desperately needs for cover.

Read more about U.S.-Israel relations:



Don't miss today's best reads on Haaretz.com

Young Israelis are clueless about the occupation. Judy Maltz accompanied the activist who wants to change that

Gidi Weitz writes that a healthy society would be proud of cleaning the stables, but Israel is sick

Ruth Schuster reports that archaeologists reconstruct huge early Christian cathedral in northern Israel

Michael Sfard opines that Netanyahu's far-right government will pose ultimate test for ordinary Israelis

Haaretz Today is our daily newsletter summing up the main events of the day in Israel and the region with a fresh perspective on the stories dominating headlines. Click here to sign up and stay updated on the latest news from Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world, from Haaretz’s team of writers and editors.