The Giant Headache Kevin McCarthy Now Shares With Netanyahu

Kevin McCarthy and Benjamin Netanyahu both won elections in November. Netanyahu managed to secure a majority for the bloc of religious and right-wing parties that support him after four deadlocked elections in three years; McCarthy saw the Republican party win a slim majority in the House of Representatives after four years of Democratic control. But their wins both came with giant asterisks attached, as the two cynical, power-hungry politicians discovered.

For Netanyahu, the thrill of victory after the November 1 Israeli election gave way to 58 days of grueling coalition negotiations with Israel’s far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties, who took everything they could get from him and then came back for more. From agreeing to state funding for ultra-Orthodox schools that don’t teach math and English to handing the far-right unprecedented control over the police and the military, Netanyahu crossed every possible red line, humiliating his own party and threatening Israel’s economic future in the process.

If this ends up being Netanyahu’s last term as prime minister, it will leave a terrible stain on his legacy, forever tying his name to the forces seeking to turn Israel from a thriving democratic society to a Jewish version of Iran.

McCarthy is now going through a similar phase. He’s so desperate to become House speaker that he’s making concession after concession to the most extreme Trump loyalists in his party, setting himself up for failure even if he ends up securing the 218 votes necessary to get the gavel. And it may not be enough, as members of the angry ‘Freedom Caucus’ still won’t commit to supporting him 24 hours before the vote is set to happen. They may eventually decide to give him their support, but only after he finishes giving them whatever is left of his soul.

The lengths Netanyahu and McCarthy will go to secure power is an interesting story, but the larger one is how far-right, ultra-religious, extremist forces are benefitting from their desperation. In the U.S., the midterm elections showed that the Republican party paid a price for the phenomenon. It will take time to know if the same will happen to Netanyahu’s Likud in Israel.

Read more about Netanyahu's new government:



Don't miss today's best reads on Haaretz.com

Sam Sokol reports on Israel's new aliyah minister saying the country must limit 'non-Jewish' immigration

Jonathan Lis interviews Israel's ex-military intel chief who warns 'If the bomb precedes the fall of Iran's regime, there’s an existential threat to Israel'

Tzach Yoked speaks with Lynn Goldsmith, who used to hate the '80s but celebrates that decade in her new book

Haaretz Today is our daily newsletter summing up the main events of the day in Israel and the region with a fresh perspective on the stories dominating headlines. Click here to sign up and stay updated on the latest news from Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world, from Haaretz’s team of writers and editors.