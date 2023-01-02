The Giant Headache Kevin McCarthy Now Shares With Netanyahu

Kevin McCarthy and Benjamin Netanyahu both won elections in November. Netanyahu managed to secure a majority for the bloc of religious and right-wing parties that support him after four deadlocked elections in three years; McCarthy saw the Republican party win a slim majority in the House of Representatives after four years of Democratic control. But their wins both came with giant asterisks attached, as the two cynical, power-hungry politicians discovered.

Click the alert icon to follow topics: Haaretz Today Newsletter