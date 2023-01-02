Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Haaretz Today |

The Giant Headache Kevin McCarthy Now Shares With Netanyahu

Far-right, ultra-religious, extremist forces are benefitting from the desperation of both politicians ■ Israel must limit 'non-Jewish' immigration, new aliyah minister says ■ 'If the bomb precedes the fall of Iran's regime, there’s an existential threat to Israel' ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz

Amir Tibon
Amir Tibon
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Amir Tibon
Amir Tibon

Kevin McCarthy and Benjamin Netanyahu both won elections in November. Netanyahu managed to secure a majority for the bloc of religious and right-wing parties that support him after four deadlocked elections in three years; McCarthy saw the Republican party win a slim majority in the House of Representatives after four years of Democratic control. But their wins both came with giant asterisks attached, as the two cynical, power-hungry politicians discovered.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile

חיילים בחוף הים

Young People – Whether Jews or Palestinians – Need to Reinvent Politics

Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu speaking with Jordan Peterson.

Netanyahu Claimed Arabs Expelled Jews From the Land of Israel – Historians Say He Is Wrong

Maccabi Haifa fans in the stands at the Champions League game ageist Benfica, last month.

Israel's Extremist Year: Key Haaretz Opeds From 2022