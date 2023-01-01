Netanyahu's New Government Has a Blind Spot. Lapid Must Use It

Exactly six months ago, on July 1, 2022, Yair Lapid became Israel’s prime minister, defying countless skeptics who thought when he first entered politics a decade prior that he’d disappear from the scene after just one or two elections.

Today, half a year later, Lapid woke up to start a new year in an old role: Israel’s leader of the opposition. As prime minister, he managed a successful military operation in Gaza, signed an important border agreement with Lebanon, hosted U.S. president Joe Biden in Jerusalem and passed several economic reforms.

Voters rewarded him in November’s election with 24 seats, a significant achievement for his centrist Yesh Atid party. But in the end, it just wasn’t enough.

This is the most difficult moment of Lapid's political career. If he needs guidance, he should look at the history of his nemesis Netanyahu, who lost elections in 1999, 2002, 2006 and 2021, only to return to power again and again despite the disappointments and humiliations he experienced. In between, as opposition leader, he set the country’s streets on fire with a combination of demagoguery, fearmongering and incitement. It wasn’t pretty, but it worked every time.

Lapid has a lot to work with. This new Netanyahu government is different than previous ones. It’s more extreme, more religious, and full of power-hungry, impatient sectarian politicians who are so busy securing achievements for their own communities that they fail to see how much anger they’re creating among the general Israeli public.

But so far, the new opposition remains more dysfunctional than the government. The leaders of its parties are busier duking it out with one another than fighting Netanyahu. If they go on like this, they’ll never get back to power.

The first step that needs to happen is for all the opposition party leaders – from the helplessly jealous Benny Gantz to the disastrously irresponsible Merav Michaeli – to finally accept Lapid’s place as the head of the anti-Netanyahu bloc.

When that happens, Lapid himself needs to step up. The streets are quiet now, liberal Israel is depressed, and Netanyahu is facing more resistance from within his own party than from the millions who voted against him.

Lapid’s top responsibility is to change this reality – that is, if he truly wants to be prime minister again someday.

Read more about Netanyahu's new government:



Don't miss today's best reads on Haaretz.com

Zohar Shavit writes about the father of modern Hebrew's unusual alliance with non-Zionist Jews

Zvi Bar'el reports that Iranian 'death trap' cars are as bad as the country's economy

Viktoria Grinboim Rich tells us that Siberian gravediggers found a 2,000 year old Scythian-style cemetery

Haaretz Today is our daily newsletter summing the main events of the day in Israel and the region with a fresh perspective on the stories dominating the headlines. Click here to sign up and stay updated on the latest news from Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world, from Haaretz’s team of writers and editors.