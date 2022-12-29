Netanyahu Appointed Two Fake Foreign Ministers. Meet the Real One

In the final hours before Benjamin Netanyahu officially presented his new government to the Knesset, a pathetic fight broke out over control of the Foreign Ministry.

Likud lawmakers Eli Cohen and Yisrael Katz both demanded it for themselves and so Netanyahu, fearful of any signs of rebellion from within his own party, decided to split it in half.

The result is a ridiculous arrangement in which Cohen will be foreign minister for a year, Katz will replace him for two, and Cohen will then return for a final year – if the government survives until then.

All this drama isn’t just pitiful, it’s also completely unnecessary. Israel’s real foreign minister, it turns out, won’t be either Katz or Cohen but Ron Dermer, Israel’s former ambassador to Washington. He is less well-known to the wider Israeli public, but much closer to Netanyahu than the disgruntled Likudniks.

Netanyahu surprised everyone when he announced that his government will reestablish the Strategic Affairs Ministry, which was shuttered by the previous government, and hand the old-new position to Dermer.

In the past, this ministry dealt mostly with monitoring the activities of organizations that support boycotts of Israel. It’s hard to believe that Dermer, a father of five and former ambassador, will go back into government to deal with esoteric BDS activists.

Under his leadership, the ministry will likely focus on real strategic issues – Iran, the U.S.-Israel alliance, ties with Saudi Arabia – while Katz and Cohen will manage Israel’s relations with the Solomon Islands.

Dermer, nicknamed “Bibi’s brain,” has worked with the prime minister for more than two decades and is considered one of his most trusted advisers. Others who have worked closely with Netanyahu blame Dermer for dragging his boss more and more toward its affiliation with the Republican Party – an accusation that Dermer angrily dismisses.

A former Netanyahu aide once told me about Dermer: “Every bone in his body is Republican.” Dermer responded that he grew up with a father who was the mayor of Miami Beach for the Democratic Party.

What’s clear is that as ambassador, Dermer played a key role in organizing Netanyahu’s 2015 speech before Congress, two weeks before that year’s Israeli election.

The speech failed to stop Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran, but helped solidify Dermer’s GOP image in the eyes of many Democrats. He also played an important role in paving the way for the Abraham Accords – meetings between Dermer and Arab ambassadors in Washington were commonplace long before official normalization.

Turning Dermer into his de-facto top diplomatic emissary at a time when Joe Biden is president and the Democratic Party controls half of Congress carries some risks for Netanyahu. The Biden administration isn’t as hostile to Dermer as Obama’s was, and except for Susan Rice – who isn’t focusing on Middle East policy – most of Dermer’s bitter enemies aren’t in the White House anymore.

But the bad blood still remains. If Dermer tries to turn Congress against Biden’s policies, the response from the administration won’t be polite.

