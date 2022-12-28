'Longer Cycles of Violence' Await Israel Under Far-right Regime

Confronting Israel’s incoming National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, is hardly a new experience for Noa Sattath, the executive director of the Association for Civil Rights in Israel.

Over a decade ago, Sattath was head of Jerusalem Open House for Pride and Tolerance and an LGBTQ leader working to establish a Gay Pride Parade in the city. Ben-Gvir, a lawyer and far-right activist, was doing his best to stop her.

“One of the first encounters that I had with him was when he had to give us the appeal against the parade that he gave to the Supreme Court – he was required to deliver it to us as well.

"He came to Jerusalem Open House wearing rubber gloves because he didn't want to be contaminated with whatever it was that we were projecting into the universe,” Sattath recounts.

As National Security Minister, Sattath’s long-time nemesis will have authority over the police responsible for granting permits for the parade. For human rights activists like Sattath, this is only one in a long list of concerns as to what Ben-Gvir will do with his new powers.

She is concerned by his efforts to establish a national guard, which she fears will be dominated by the “violent militias” of the Garin Torani (a religious Zionist movement that sets up communities in underdeveloped areas) in mixed cities that she believes played a key role in escalating the violence in the riots of May 2021, along with increasing digital surveillance of activists and protestors against the government.

But her biggest immediate concern is the implications of his authority over policing of the Temple Mount and the al-Aqsa mosque area.

"Every cycle of violence that we've had in the past two years with Gaza, has begun when Israel changes an element in the status quo there,” she said. “And the way that violent conflict has always stopped was by Israel reversing whatever it was that it did. Now that we have a minister that is so committed to changing the status quo there, I think that we may be facing cycles of violence for longer periods of time."

Her long-term fears surrounding the man who walked into her office wearing rubber gloves are even greater.

"He's a very smart organizer. He's a very determined leader. And my private assumption is that his goal is not to be the Minister of National Security. His goal is to be the Prime Minister of Israel, and he's now going to use every opportunity to 'out-right' Netanyahu in order to build his own base. And that is extremely, extremely dangerous."

