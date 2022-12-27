Israel's New Coalition Just Handed the High Court Its First Major Test

We’ve been hearing for two months that Israel’s next government will clash with its Supreme Court. Now we finally have a date for it. Next week, the court will hear a lawsuit against the recently passed "Dery Law," which aims to make it possible for veteran ultra-Orthodox politician Arye Dery to become Israel’s next interior minister.

Dery’s legal and political history spans three and a half decades, including previous stints in the same powerful ministry, a bribery conviction in 1999 that led to three years in prison, and a more recent plea deal with the state over tax offenses.

This plea deal, according to Israeli legal precedent, should have been enough to bar him from another term as a minister. That’s why his party, with the support of Netanyahu’s incoming religious, right-wing coalition, passed a special law, tailor-made for Dery, that will make it possible for a person convicted of a criminal offense to be a minister in the government, as long as they’re not serving actual jail time.

This law, which passed in the Knesset early on Tuesday, is what legal experts in Israel call "personalized legislation," clearly meant to impact a specific person, in this case Dery. In the past, the Supreme Court easily struck down laws like this. But now, with the incoming Netanyahu coalition threatening the court’s standing and independence, will the justices be confident enough to take on a powerful politician like Dery?

This will be a major test for the court, and it will happen just days after Netanyahu officially swears in the new government. If the justices decide to turn a blind eye to the obvious corruption at the heart of this legislation, many in Israel will interpret it as a sign that Netanyahu and his allies have successfully intimidated them. If they decide to veto Dery’s appointment, they risk retaliation of a kind that previous Israeli governments never even considered. Whatever happens, one thing is clear: Israel’s legal-political crisis is about to go ballistic.

