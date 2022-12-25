Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Haaretz Today |

Netanyahu Is Leading a Revolution. But It's Not for Freedom

Today's events made it clear: a religious revolution is coming for Israel ■ It was Greek culture that taught us to be Jews ■ It’s time for Israelis to enjoy 'real' Jewish deli food, too ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz

Amir Tibon
Amir Tibon
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Amir Tibon
Amir Tibon

In June 2021, Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid announced the formation of what came to be known as Israel's "government of change." Officially, it is still the government in power, at least temporarily, until Benjamin Netanyahu finally brings his new coalition to a Knesset vote, either later this week or in the first days of 2023.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism