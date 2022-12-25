Haaretz Today |
Netanyahu Is Leading a Revolution. But It's Not for Freedom
Today's events made it clear: a religious revolution is coming for Israel ■ It was Greek culture that taught us to be Jews ■ It’s time for Israelis to enjoy 'real' Jewish deli food, too ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz
In June 2021, Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid announced the formation of what came to be known as Israel's "government of change." Officially, it is still the government in power, at least temporarily, until Benjamin Netanyahu finally brings his new coalition to a Knesset vote, either later this week or in the first days of 2023.
