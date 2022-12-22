On Women's Rights, Religious Zionism Has 'Much Wilder' Agenda Than Haredi Parties

The reality for Israeli women is worlds away from their counterparts in Iran and Afghanistan, where battles rage over the right to walk the streets freely without a full hijab or to seek higher education in university.

Still, the future of women’s rights and gender equality feel under threat as the new government led by Benjamin Netanyahu takes shape.

Dr. Yofi Tirosh, who has led battles against gender segregation in the public sphere for decades, struck a worried tone when I spoke to her on the Haaretz Weekly podcast this week.

The drop in the number of women in the governing coalition is “staggering,” she says. And the total number of women in the Knesset isn’t much better, dropping for the first time in recent years to under a quarter of the legislature.

And while Israel is no stranger to having parties in power that exclude women completely and therefore care little about their interests, for the first time a powerful coalition partner – the Religious Zionism party – has an activist agenda aimed at turning back the clock and returning women to the home.

Traditionally, the ultra-Orthodox parties focused on their own communities, with little interest in what happens in wider Israeli society beyond specific issues like transportation and commerce on Shabbat. Religious Zionism’s agenda “is much wider,” Tirosh believes. Its lawmakers are on a mission “to reshape the public sphere, to reshape how you and I and every other Israeli lives.”

Bezalel Smotrich’s party is pushing, she says, for greater gender segregation in public settings; expanding the power of religious courts that have no female judges and adhere to gender discriminatory practices based on Orthodox doctrine; limiting the roles of women in the military; and supporting economic policies that leave women at a disadvantage.

If Tirosh’s predictions come true, the damage won’t be limited to progressive left-wing women, but to the lives of secular, right-wing Netanyahu supporters too. Could this possibly drive Likud voters to join the fight, I wondered.

She replied that while she did see some “panic” among Likud leaders in regard to how their voters will respond to these issues, she feels “not optimistic” that they will stand up to the Religious Zionism leaders if Netanyahu backs them.

“The tribalism and divisiveness we face today are a major challenge to this,” Tirosh sums up.

Read more about Israel's incoming government:



Don't miss today's best reads on Haaretz.com

Anshel Pfeffer explains why the truth about Israel’s Haredi pioneers remains hidden in archives

Noam Sheizaf reviews a book with a disturbing call for Israel to work with Germany’s far right

Ran Shimoni delves into the embezzlement scandal rocking a small community in Israel

Chaim Levinson opines that the Israeli left is to blame for the rise of fascism

Haaretz Today is our daily newsletter summing the main events of the day in Israel and the region with a fresh perspective on the stories dominating the headlines. Click here to sign up and stay updated on the latest news from Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world, from Haaretz’s team of writers and editors.