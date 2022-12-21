What Policing in Israel Will Look Like Under Far-right Control

One of the most controversial pieces of legislation promoted by Netanyahu's incoming government was unofficially named "the Itamar Ben-Gvir law" after the far-right politician slated to become Israel's next public security minister – a man Netanyahu once declared too extreme to be part of his cabinet. A few election cycles later, he’s about to hand him unprecedented control over Israel's police force.

Ben-Gvir’s appetite for power is so great, however, that this senior cabinet position by itself is not enough. He's pushing through the Knesset, with Netanyahu’s support, a law that would make him the police's de facto commissioner, shifting the balance of power between the political and professional ranks in Israel’s law enforcement. This means that a man with a rich past as a suspect and defendant will have final say on criminal investigations and indictments. Israel’s attorney general issued a rare public warning against this legislation, but Netanyahu and his allies couldn’t care less: they're threatening to fire her if she puts any obstacles in their way.

The Israeli national police is definitely due for a major shake-up. An endless stream of shocking headlines regarding out-of-control violence in Israel’s Arab society can attest to this, such as the heartbreaking murder on Tuesday of a two-year-old child, who was shot while sitting in a car with his father in the city of Nazareth. Events like this have become too common in recent years, and the police have failed miserably to handle them.

The problem is that Ben-Gvir’s "reform" has nothing to do with this issue or any other real problem in Israel's police. Instead, it’s focused on giving him – one of the most racist and extreme politicians in the country – the power to set priorities, turning the police into a political entity under his control. If this law eventually passes, we can expect the Israel Police a year from today to still fail to protect ordinary citizens against violent crime.

The main difference is that they will also be instructed to turn a blind eye to far-right violence and avoid opening any new corruption investigations into the actions of prominent public officials, or politicians.

