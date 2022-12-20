Trump and Netanyahu: Now Literally Partners in Crime

WASHINGTON – Since his political emergence in 2015, much has been written about the similarities between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu. Those parallels have ranged from the personal to the political, and now also include a potential ignominious end to their careers thanks to their respective legal jeopardies.

On the political side, Trump and Netanyahu are mirror images in their views on the Middle East – regarding Saudi Arabia as a vital ally in the face of the “existential threat” posed by Iran. They also see Israel’s normalization in the Middle East as a bypass around the Palestinian issue, treating it as a top-down transaction rather than as an organic peacebuilding mechanism.

On the personal side, both view the free press through a lens of victimhood and paranoia, playing up perceived elite biases to rally their respective bases. Both have also turned their parties into cults of personality, with any internal opposition muted and snuffed out for fear of backlash.

To this end, both men have records of calling their opponents’ political success into question and trafficking in false claims of election denial – setting a dangerous precedent that leaves each country’s democratic processes forever exposed and vulnerable.

And now they can add legal peril to their shared experiences, after the January 6 panel unprecedentedly voted to refer Trump to the Justice Department on at least four criminal charges. These include insurrection and obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress.

Trump, who is still the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is undoubtedly hoping he can follow the path blazed by Netanyahu. The past-and-future prime minister appears to be gliding toward forever altering Israel’s democracy in hopes of scuttling his criminal charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust, offering Trump a road map should he too return to power.

Beyond the January 6 case, however, Trump has significant hurdles to clear, whether relating to classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate, Democrats’ ongoing efforts to obtain his tax returns or scandals of his own making related to his embrace of far-right extremists and antisemites.

Trump will find solace in the fact that his similarities to Netanyahu continue to grow, and that he can ride his support over any impediments presented by democracy, rule of law and societal norms.

Read more about Netanyahu's incoming government:



Don't miss today's best reads on Haaretz.com

Judy Maltz says that if you're planning to convert to Judaism, you need to watch this film

Ruth Schuster reports that evidence of Christian pilgrimages was found at the ‘tomb of Jesus’ midwife’ in Israel

Elon Gilad explains why observant Jews can’t turn on the light on Shabbat. Or can they?

Haaretz Today is our daily newsletter summing the main events of the day in Israel and the region with a fresh perspective on the stories dominating the headlines. Click here to sign up and stay updated on the latest news from Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world, from Haaretz’s team of writers and editors.