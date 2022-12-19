Two Small Stories About Bibi and Lapid Tell a Larger One About Israel

The two most important politicians in Israel – the country’s outgoing prime minister and the one set to replace him – both responded on Sunday to critics via social media. The responses offered by Yair Lapid and Benjamin Netanyahu are anecdotal, but tell a larger story about their style of politics, and what can be expected of them as they prepare to switch roles in the coming days.

Lapid, still Israel’s prime minister and soon the leader of the opposition, responded to a tweet by a prominent pro-Netanyahu pundit who shared an image of his face with two holes punched in his eyes and Hanukkah candles shining through them. It was a disgusting picture that many Israelis interpreted as incitement against Lapid.

Even if you don’t take it that seriously – the man behind the tweet, Yinnon Magal, is a serial troll desperate for attention – it’s still an awful way for one to celebrate this week’s Jewish holiday.

After the tweet went viral and attracted hundreds of angry comments, Lapid wrote his own short response. “I wish you and your family a happy holiday,” he tweeted at Magal. “If you wanted to make my family sad this holiday, you succeeded.” It was an honorable way to respond to an ugly attack that even some Netanyahu supporters denounced.

Hours later, Netanyahu responded to something that apparently made his family sad – a New York Times editorial warning that his new government will pose a threat to Israel’s democracy. The article did not contain any personal attacks on the incoming prime minister and actually ended with a naïve call for him and U.S. President Joe Biden to maintain the strong ties between their two countries.

Netanyahu’s response was to blast the NYT for being anti-Israel and failing to cover the Holocaust – two legitimate claims against the paper of record that have absolutely nothing to do with its valid article on Netanyahu’s next government. This is Netanyahu’s way of handling valid criticism: attack, deflect and project. Instead of responding to the important concerns the editorial board raised, he chose to use an aide's keyboard to throw mud.

Two small examples from one uneventful day in Israeli politics. Two small stories that tell a larger one about Israel, its next prime minister and the man who will try to challenge him from the opposition.

