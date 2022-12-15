Netanyahu Is Gaslighting Israelis About the Threat of Theocracy

It was bombshell news. During a TV report listing the various demands an ultra-Orthodox party was making to Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu in order to join his governing coalition, one item sounded as if it would send Israel back to the Stone Age.

Veteran political commentator Amit Segal grimly stated that United Torah Judaism wanted a commitment that all power stations in Israel would be shut on the Jewish Sabbath. Consequently, no electricity would be produced under state auspices on Shabbat.

The other items on the list were hardly appealing to the general public either, but at least they were familiar. These included calls for more religious studies in secular schools; extra money for the ultra-Orthodox yeshivas and other institutions without requiring them to offer a basic education in math, science or English; and raising the number of gender-segregated beaches.

The backlash came quickly and strongly. Opposition parties saw it as a sign that Netanyahu was truly at the mercy of the smaller religious parties and that, as they recognized their power, their demands were growing more outrageous – the electricity proposal being a preeminent example. Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid called Netanyahu a “junior partner” in his own incoming government.

Lapid and other critics charged that because Netanyahu had no other real options for coalition partners, he was being shaken down and at the mercy of his partners’ outrageous demands. They would turn Israel “into a halakhic state” run by Jewish law, they warned.

The heat of public outrage forced Netanyahu to retreat, promising to maintain the religious “status quo.” He rejected the “halakhic state” charge and declared in a Knesset speech that “there is and there will be electricity on Shabbat.”

Haaretz's Anshel Pfeffer wrote that he doubted there was ever a real demand by the Haredim to stop producing electricity on Shabbat and it was actually designed to fund special generators used in some ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods.

More importantly, he added, it moved the conversation away from the items the Haredim really care about – particularly those that involve large sums of state money. The ultra-Orthodox parties and Netanyahu are actually partners in a game of distraction, he noted, wanting “Israelis to focus on bizarre demands” while “the issues that are crucial to Israel’s future remain hidden away.”

