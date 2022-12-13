Netanyahu's ultra-Orthodox Allies Declare War on Reform Jews

Ever since Israel’s fateful election, liberal Diaspora Jews have been alarmed at the prospect of an impending far-right, religious coalition led by Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu.

Leaders in the American-Jewish community have spoken out about the appointment of extremist figures like Itamar Ben-Gvir to sensitive security posts; the power that Bezalel Smotrich will have over West Bank settlements; the homophobic Noam leader Avi Maoz’s influence as Jewish identity czar, with the ability to influence school curricula; and the proposed judicial reforms that will undermine democracy.

However, the details of United Torah Judaism’s demands in the coalition agreement revealed on Monday made things personal.

In addition to items that are roiling the Israeli public, like Talmud studies in secular schools, expanding gender segregation on Israeli beaches and a crackdown on public violations of the Sabbath, the ultra-Orthodox party called for the elimination of any government support for the form of Judaism the vast majority of Diaspora Jews practice.

Under the Bennett-Lapid government, Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai made a major push to establish a branch of his office that supports progressive Judaism. He allocated tens of millions of shekels to fund the educational activities of such movements in Israel, and to increase cooperation with Diaspora communities to fight antisemitism.

His initiative was an end run around the Religious Services Ministry, always controlled by Orthodox ministers who withheld support from non-Orthodox streams of Judaism and elements of the Orthodox community considered too progressive.

Last July, Shai announced the funding of what he called the “Jewish Renewal Administration.” He said it represented the fact that “we, as a government and as a state, are now giving equal space, respect and recognition to a range of movements in order to ensure the unity of the Jewish people as it is, and also allow internal dialogue, discussion and thought about the essence and meaning of Judaism.”

At the time, the move was attacked by all of the ultra-Orthodox opposition, including Maoz. He charged that “the Jewish Renewal Administration, which in less laundered language is the Reform Judaism Division, is an attack on the Jewish character of the State of Israel. After the elections, we will transfer the budget that has been earmarked to it for Torah education, Jewish legacy and Jewish identity.”

It seems he will now have his chance.

