Morocco's World Cup Win Is a Wake-up Call for Israel

Two images that made headlines recently tell an interesting story about Israel’s place in the Middle East. The first shows the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Israel welcoming Itamar Ben-Gvir, the far-right leader set to become Israel’s national security minister. The second shows the players of Morocco’s national team celebrating their incredible World Cup achievement by waving a Palestinian flag to the cameras.

The dichotomy between these images can be confusing for Israelis. After the Abraham Accords were signed in 2020, there was a moment of euphoria in Israel, in which the right-wing declared that the Palestinian issue was no longer important in the eyes of the Arab world, and that the Palestinians themselves – the millions of people locked in a bitter conflict with Israelis – have somehow become irrelevant.

When the ambassador of an Arab country warmly embraces an extremist like Ben-Gvir, who for years had a picture of Jewish terrorist Baruch Goldstein hanging in his living room, the ‘who-cares-about-the-Palestinians’ argument seems validated. But then, when the Moroccan soccer players, the new heroes of the Arab world, choose to mark their historic success by raising the Palestinian cause, that argument seems suddenly weak and unconvincing.

The truth is probably somewhere in the middle. Regimes like the one in the UAE – a country with ten times more foreign workers than citizens, astoundingly rich with energy money and lacking any hint of democratic process – care very little for Arab public opinion. For them, the interests pushing their countries closer to Israel supersede anything Ben-Gvir has said or done in the past to hurt Palestinians. Of course, there is also the practical argument that by getting closer to the rising far-right star of Israeli politics this Arab country could help Netanyahu restrain him.

But Israel’s problem remains not with the rich monarchs of the Gulf, but with hundreds of millions of Arabic-speaking people across the Middle East, who sympathize with the Palestinian cause and have not given up on it simply because the Emir of tiny Bahrain signed a peace deal with Israel, which he was never at war with anyway.

The World Cup is a reminder of this reality, one that Israelis need to consider, even if not everyone wants to acknowledge it.

