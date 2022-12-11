Haaretz Today |
Morocco's World Cup Win Is a Wake-up Call for Israel
Israel’s problem is not the rich Gulf monarchs, but the hundreds of millions of Arabic-speakers across the Mideast ■ The Senator pushing action on Abu Akleh case has a message for Netanyahu's allies ■ The profound moral failure of religious Zionism ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz
Two images that made headlines recently tell an interesting story about Israel’s place in the Middle East. The first shows the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Israel welcoming Itamar Ben-Gvir, the far-right leader set to become Israel’s national security minister. The second shows the players of Morocco’s national team celebrating their incredible World Cup achievement by waving a Palestinian flag to the cameras.
