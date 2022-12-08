Haaretz Today |
Not Just Left-wing Jews Fear Israel Will Delegitimize Their Judaism
The past month of coalition talks has shown us that fears can become reality ■ Religious Zionism crossed a red line. This rabbi regrets not doing enough to stop it ■ Talmud and 'Jewish values' are now king of the classroom ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz
When I boarded a plane for the United States on November 4, three days after the fateful fifth round of elections, Israel was still in shock.
