How Herschel Walker's Loss Creates a New Dilemma for Netanyahu

With Senator Raphael Warnock’s victory in Georgia, the U.S. midterm elections are finally over, and the verdict is clear: America has forcefully rejected the hateful and conspiratorial politics of Donald Trump.

However, in Israel, a country that considers U.S. support a core part of its national security strategy, Trumpism is flourishing. As we count down the days to the formation of Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government, it feels like Washington in the lead-up to Trump’s 2017 inauguration. This will be the most extreme, religious, and populist government in Israeli history, an alliance of the ultra-Orthodox, the far right and a criminally indicted prime minister trying to subvert his own trial.

In the U.S., Trump called just days ago to ‘suspend’ the constitution, an insane statement that probably helped Warnock win a few more moderate Republican votes. In Israel, this new government is set on crippling the Supreme Court and gutting the country’s Basic Laws. What Trump couldn't achieve in America, Netanyahu and his allies will soon attempt in Israel.

In 2021, there was a brief moment when it looked like American and Israeli politics were aligned. Biden entered the White House promising to bring back sanity and stability after four erratic years. Five months later, Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid formed the "government of change," which sent Netanyahu to the opposition after twelve years in power and promised to start fixing the deep damage he left behind. It was a win for moderate, pragmatic politics on both sides of the ocean.

In 2022, however, the two allies' paths diverged again. America just reinforced its rejection of Trump, whether by re-electing Democrats or supporting Republicans who refused to join his election-denying circus. Israel has done the opposite, choosing to double down on Trumpian politics and do away with its short-lived centrist experiment.

These elections will have major consequences for the U.S.-Israel relationship. In the short-term, there are still more questions than answers. But the underlying message is clear: Netanyahu’s far-right allies will have to choose between disappointing their voters and clashing with Washington. This will also be Netanyahu’s dilemma.

