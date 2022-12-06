Read Between the Lines of Blinken’s J Street Speech

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s address to J Street’s annual conference on Sunday was a significant mile-marker in the administration’s approach to Israel-Palestine, both in terms of the venue and the content.

While the timing may have been convenient, it should not go unnoticed that America’s top diplomat gave his most thorough remarks on the U.S.-Israel relationship and the conflict to date to a liberal organization growing increasingly critical and disillusioned with Israel – particularly after the return of Benjamin Netanyahu to power and the rise of the far right.

Blinken’s speech, though, was largely met with mixed reactions from the crowd, ranging from snarky disillusionment to defensive acceptance. “Blinken’s emphasis on Israel’s need for increased security while not acknowledging the deadly cost of occupation was beyond infuriating,” said Rachel Burnett, a student at the conference. Several attendees derisively joked that the speech would have found a better audience at AIPAC.

However, an attendee in regular contact with the administration defended the speech, noting that Blinken’s promise to engage with Israel based on policy and not personalities in the governing coalition wasn’t a hedge but a gauntlet. “He couldn’t take a preemptive strike. This is the U.S. making clear that this is their starting point, and if Israel pushes them, they will fight back,” the attendee said.

In this sense, Blinken’s speech represented a trial balloon of sorts, where he offered new language regarding how the U.S. views the conflict and what its expectations of Israel will be moving forward.

One of those lines – “We believe Palestinians and Israelis, like people everywhere, are entitled to the same rights and the same opportunities” – garnered the loudest applause from the left-wing crowd. Other lines, concerning U.S. support for “equal administration of justice for all citizens of Israel” and the expectation that perpetrators of violence in the West Bank, whether Israeli settlers or Palestinians, “must face equal justice under the law,” should also not go unnoticed.

Blinken addressed his support for core democratic principles and LGBTQ rights, also indirectly addressing the new coalition. While Netanyahu’s left-wing critics were undoubtedly disappointed that Blinken didn’t go further, the speech both directly and indirectly captures the administration’s thinking. It will only directly engage and pressure Israel on matters that it deems truly destabilizing, whether that’s regarding the Temple Mount, settlement expansion or annexation.

Read more about Netanyahu's incoming government:



Don't miss today's best reads on Haaretz.com

Ben Samuels reports that the Jewish vote is seen as key in Georgia's Senate runoff

Elon Gilad tells us about that time Jews couldn’t agree on the date of Passover

Ofer Aderet brings us the story of Hebron's first child settlers, and how the experience changed their lives