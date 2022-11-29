Haaretz - back to home page
Trump's Jewish Fan Club Is Starting to Fall Apart

The difference between this antisemitism scandal and past ones is that this time, Trump's Jewish supporters have other options ■ Why is Israel groveling to India's toxic Hindu nationalists? ■ How the ‘Green Mediterranean diet’ could save your life ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz

Ben Samuels
WASHINGTON – “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters. It’s, like, incredible.”

