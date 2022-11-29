Haaretz Today |
Trump's Jewish Fan Club Is Starting to Fall Apart
The difference between this antisemitism scandal and past ones is that this time, Trump's Jewish supporters have other options ■ Why is Israel groveling to India's toxic Hindu nationalists? ■ How the ‘Green Mediterranean diet’ could save your life ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz
WASHINGTON – “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters. It’s, like, incredible.”
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
In the News
Paid by Sealartec