An Alarming Glimpse at What Far-right Oversight of Israel's Army Looks Like

The chief of staff of the Israeli military is one of the toughest jobs in the world, with a long list of threats and concerns stretching from Iranian nukes to stabbings in Jerusalem. As if it wasn’t hard enough, he will now have to face another major problem: the appointment of Israel’s far-right leader, Itamar Ben-Gvir, to the newly created position of "National Security Minister."

Ben-Gvir’s appointment is bad news for current IDF chief of staff, Lt. General Aviv Kochavi, who has about two months left in office, and even worse news for his successor, Major General Herzi Halevi. Both of them are combat officers who served in the paratroopers' brigade, fought in Lebanon and Gaza, and commanded military forces in the occupied territories, including in the bloody years of the Second Intifada. Ben-Gvir, meanwhile, was never drafted, and spent the same decades as a fringe provocateur who was convicted of racist incitement.

Now, this man with no experience in matters of defense, will be sitting in Israel’s security cabinet, which oversees the actions of the military. We got a glimpse this weekend of what it could look like, when an Israeli soldier was filmed attacking an Israeli left-wing activist in Hebron, while his comrade giddily told the man behind the camera that “Ben-Gvir will bring order. You’ve had it.”

Kochavi put out a statement denouncing the soldiers’ behavior and announcing their suspension. In his case, it’s too little, too late: violent incidents of this kind have been steadily on the rise for months, and his senior command has done very little to tackle the issue. Still, in this specific incident, he did the bare minimum of making clear that punching citizens for their political opinions is unacceptable.

Ben-Gvir, though, was quick to argue with Kochavi’s decision and called to investigate if the assaulted activist had “triggered” the soldiers. With all due respect to the military chiefs, the statement implied, there’s a new boss in town now. Benjamin Netanyahu, the incoming prime minister, stayed silent.

His silence sends a strong message to Kochavi and the rest of the military leadership: in any future fight to preserve the values and morality of the military from Ben-Gvir’s demands for ever more violence and provocation, you’re on your own.

