Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now
Haaretz Today |

What U.S. Jews Can Be Grateful for This Thanksgiving

The struggles will continue into 2024 and beyond, but solace can be found in the way that Americans voted on November 8 ■ Are American Jewish leaders about to endorse a supremacist, autocratic Israel? ■ Israel’s elite are threatening to flee. Enough already ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz

Allison Kaplan Sommer
Allison Kaplan Sommer
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Thanksgiving is coming. Gobble gobble!
Thanksgiving is coming. Gobble gobble!Credit: AP
Allison Kaplan Sommer
Allison Kaplan Sommer

At first glance, it doesn’t seem there is much reason for American Jews to give thanks as they stuff their turkeys and leaven their pumpkin pies.

It has been an undeniably difficult month. Hateful antisemitic speech and its consequences have dominated popular culture thanks to musician Kanye West and basketball star Kyrie Irving. Days before the Thanksgiving holiday, words nearly transformed into action when a violent antisemitic attack on a synagogue was foiled by New York City police, narrowly sparing Jews from the trauma experienced by the LGBTQ community after the Colorado nightclub shooting.

At the same time, the November 1 election of a new right-wing Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu – reliant on religious, right-wing extremists like Itamar Ben-Gvir – bodes ill for the future relationships with the Biden administration and the American Jewish community.

On the heels of that election, the rhetoric leading up to the midterms gave U.S. Jews the jitters – notably the extreme positions of some Republican candidates who openly called for “Christian nationalism,” the dissolution of church and state boundaries, and January 6-fueled election denial. On the eve of the election, amid expectations of a “red wave,” Rabbi Rick Jacobs, confessed his worry that the midterm election results would threaten “the robust democratic underpinnings of our country and the separation of church and state” which traditionally protected American Jews.

To a significant extent, Jacobs’ fears have failed to materialize. In the midterms, American voters repudiated the most extreme and antisemitic candidates, and punished those who unabashedly sought to undermine democracy.

The landscape remains far from ideal, and the struggles will continue into 2024 and beyond, but solace can be found in the way that Americans voted on November 8, making a clear statement against racism, lies, and hate.

The electoral victory of Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro, who evoked his Jewish faith frequently, defeating a rival who used antisemitic tropes as a cudgel, was particularly heartening. It reminded U.S. Jews that America continues to be a place where they are not only able to practice their religion and maintain their communities, but where they are embraced by the vast majority and trusted with positions of responsibility and authority.

That is surely something to be thankful for.

Read more about Israel's expected government:

Don't miss today's best reads on Haaretz.com

Meirav Arlosoroff sees that Israel’s elite are threatening to flee. Enough already, she says

Judy Maltz speaks to the young rabbi bringing something new to Israel’s Reform movement

Ruth Schuster offers a brief history of ancient ball games

Zvi Bar'el says Qatar paid a fortune for pointless prestige

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism