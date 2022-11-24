What U.S. Jews Can Be Grateful for This Thanksgiving

At first glance, it doesn’t seem there is much reason for American Jews to give thanks as they stuff their turkeys and leaven their pumpkin pies.

It has been an undeniably difficult month. Hateful antisemitic speech and its consequences have dominated popular culture thanks to musician Kanye West and basketball star Kyrie Irving. Days before the Thanksgiving holiday, words nearly transformed into action when a violent antisemitic attack on a synagogue was foiled by New York City police, narrowly sparing Jews from the trauma experienced by the LGBTQ community after the Colorado nightclub shooting.

At the same time, the November 1 election of a new right-wing Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu – reliant on religious, right-wing extremists like Itamar Ben-Gvir – bodes ill for the future relationships with the Biden administration and the American Jewish community.

On the heels of that election, the rhetoric leading up to the midterms gave U.S. Jews the jitters – notably the extreme positions of some Republican candidates who openly called for “Christian nationalism,” the dissolution of church and state boundaries, and January 6-fueled election denial. On the eve of the election, amid expectations of a “red wave,” Rabbi Rick Jacobs, confessed his worry that the midterm election results would threaten “the robust democratic underpinnings of our country and the separation of church and state” which traditionally protected American Jews.

To a significant extent, Jacobs’ fears have failed to materialize. In the midterms, American voters repudiated the most extreme and antisemitic candidates, and punished those who unabashedly sought to undermine democracy.

The landscape remains far from ideal, and the struggles will continue into 2024 and beyond, but solace can be found in the way that Americans voted on November 8, making a clear statement against racism, lies, and hate.

The electoral victory of Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro, who evoked his Jewish faith frequently, defeating a rival who used antisemitic tropes as a cudgel, was particularly heartening. It reminded U.S. Jews that America continues to be a place where they are not only able to practice their religion and maintain their communities, but where they are embraced by the vast majority and trusted with positions of responsibility and authority.

That is surely something to be thankful for.

Read more about Israel's expected government:



Don't miss today's best reads on Haaretz.com

Meirav Arlosoroff sees that Israel’s elite are threatening to flee. Enough already, she says

Judy Maltz speaks to the young rabbi bringing something new to Israel’s Reform movement

Ruth Schuster offers a brief history of ancient ball games

Zvi Bar'el says Qatar paid a fortune for pointless prestige