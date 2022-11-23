Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Haaretz Today |

The Jerusalem Bombings Signal a Bigger Problem for Israel

West Bank lawlessness is a lurking danger for Israel’s incoming far-right government ■ Israel may have caught the worst American disease ■ Iran is betting on the apathy of the international community with its latest nuke move ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz

Amir Tibon
Amir Tibon
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
The site of one Jerusalem bombing, in the Givat Shaul neighborhood in Jerusalem on Wednesday.
The site of one Jerusalem bombing, in the Givat Shaul neighborhood in Jerusalem on Wednesday.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Amir Tibon
Amir Tibon

Israelis woke on Wednesday to a series of terrible headlines. First, there was a story that developed overnight in Jenin, a city at the northern edge of the occupied territories. An 18-year-old Israeli citizen from a Druze village near Haifa was critically injured in a car accident while visiting the city, and his body was kidnapped from the hospital by local gunmen. Thousands of Arab citizens of Israel visit Jenin on a regular basis, despite the security tensions in the city and constant clashes between the Israeli military and armed Palestinian groups. News of the kidnapping raised the prospects of a dangerous escalation.

Shortly after 7 A.M. local time, Jenin suddenly became a secondary concern with preliminary reports of a bombing attack next to a Jerusalem bus station. The sights and sounds from the scene brought back traumatic memories of the second intifada, when explosions rocked Israeli cities on an almost daily basis. We are nowhere near that level of terrorism, but it’s clear that things are heading in a bad direction, specifically in the Jerusalem area, which has seen several deadly attacks in recent weeks.

Haaretz’s Amos Harel noted in an article today that the event in Jenin highlights the weakness of the Palestinian Authority and its failure to maintain law and order in the cities where it has limited control. That’s a crucial point, and a lurking danger for Israel’s incoming government, which includes far right politicians who want to do away with the PA completely. If they get their way, the anarchy in Jenin will be a prelude to a wider crisis in the West Bank.

Then there is Jerusalem. Supposedly the “eternal and united capital” of Israel but in reality a city where entire neighborhoods are themselves anarchy zones with no law, security or order. The Palestinian areas of the city, where residents are not citizens of Israel but also not under the jurisdiction of the Palestinian Authority, have become somewhat of a “no man’s land,” and a convenient breeding ground for terror organizations.

It's not yet clear who is behind the attack in Jerusalem, but the deadly bombings are just the latest in a string of violent incidents in the city, which is looking increasingly like the Israeli government’s own Jenin: a neglected backyard that is slipping out of control.

Read more on the Jerusalem twin bombings:

Don't miss today's best reads on Haaretz.com

Guy Rolnik says Israel may have caught the worst American disease, according to new research

Sheren Falah Saab reports that the Arab world is blasting Lebanese singer's World Cup anthem 'Tukoh Taka'

Amos Harel contends that Iran is betting on the apathy of the international community with its latest nuke move

Ruth Schuster describes how Neanderthals used same cooking techniques as humans, new study shows

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?