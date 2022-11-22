Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Haaretz Today |

How Will Israel's Friends in America Defend This?

The image of a liberal democratic Israel is a creation of the Supreme Court that Netanyahu wants to deem irrelevant ■ Hebron Palestinians have 'never seen anything like' weekend violence from Jewish visitors ■ Ben-Gurion’s diaries, now on display ■ Today's best reads on Haaretz

Amir Tibon
Amir Tibon
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Arye Dery and Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset, 2015.
Arye Dery and Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset, 2015.Credit: Reuters
Amir Tibon
Amir Tibon

As coalition negotiations between Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and its religious, far-right allies continue, it is looking more and more likely that Israel will have a new government sworn in by early December. There are still some fights over ministerial portfolios, and Netanyahu is facing angry complaints from within his own party over the ‘crumbs’ left for Likud’s senior members, but these hurdles probably won’t stop him from presenting a government to the Knesset soon.

When that happens, we can expect swift, decisive action to weaken Israel’s judicial system and fundamentally change the balance of power between authorities. Netanyahu’s far-right and Haredi partners are demanding an “override clause” that will give the smallest possible Knesset majority of 61 seats the power to overrule Supreme Court decisions.

This idea, if implemented, will give unchecked power to the coalition, with no mechanism to balance it or place limits on its decisions. For example, the government could decide to alter Israel’s election laws and decide that the next election will take place in eight years instead of four. It could decide that in the next election, there will be one polling station in every Tel Aviv neighborhood and triple that in Jerusalem’s right-wing strongholds. It could bar certain opposition parties from contending – and once there's a 61-seat majority supporting those decisions in the Knesset, the Supreme Court will be powerless to stop it.

These sound like apocalyptic scenarios, but once the Supreme Court loses its final say on legislation and regulatory decisions, the door will be wide open to extreme, previously unimaginable options.

For Israel’s supporters abroad, and especially in the U.S., the weakening of Israel’s judicial system will present a unique challenge. For years, organizations and individuals working to support Israel have emphasized its independent judiciary as a source of pride and have celebrated Supreme Court decisions that expanded women’s rights, LGBTQ rights and equality between Jewish and Arab citizens. Basically, the image of a liberal democratic Israel, that organizations like AIPAC promote, is very much a creation of the Supreme Court that Netanyahu and his allies now want to deem irrelevant.

Israeli democracy will be the biggest casualty of the upcoming Netanyahu government, but Israel’s supporters in the U.S. will also emerge significantly weaker from it.

Read more about the ongoing coalition talks:

Don't miss today's best reads on Haaretz.com

Hagar Shezaf speaks to Hebron Palestinians who have 'never seen anything like' weekend violence from Jewish visitors

Chaim Levinson reveals how would-be police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir treated activists who complained of sexual abuse in far-right group

Ofer Aderet takes a peek at Ben-Gurion’s diaries, now on display

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?