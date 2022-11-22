How Will Israel's Friends in America Defend This?

As coalition negotiations between Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and its religious, far-right allies continue, it is looking more and more likely that Israel will have a new government sworn in by early December. There are still some fights over ministerial portfolios, and Netanyahu is facing angry complaints from within his own party over the ‘crumbs’ left for Likud’s senior members, but these hurdles probably won’t stop him from presenting a government to the Knesset soon.

When that happens, we can expect swift, decisive action to weaken Israel’s judicial system and fundamentally change the balance of power between authorities. Netanyahu’s far-right and Haredi partners are demanding an “override clause” that will give the smallest possible Knesset majority of 61 seats the power to overrule Supreme Court decisions.

This idea, if implemented, will give unchecked power to the coalition, with no mechanism to balance it or place limits on its decisions. For example, the government could decide to alter Israel’s election laws and decide that the next election will take place in eight years instead of four. It could decide that in the next election, there will be one polling station in every Tel Aviv neighborhood and triple that in Jerusalem’s right-wing strongholds. It could bar certain opposition parties from contending – and once there's a 61-seat majority supporting those decisions in the Knesset, the Supreme Court will be powerless to stop it.

These sound like apocalyptic scenarios, but once the Supreme Court loses its final say on legislation and regulatory decisions, the door will be wide open to extreme, previously unimaginable options.

For Israel’s supporters abroad, and especially in the U.S., the weakening of Israel’s judicial system will present a unique challenge. For years, organizations and individuals working to support Israel have emphasized its independent judiciary as a source of pride and have celebrated Supreme Court decisions that expanded women’s rights, LGBTQ rights and equality between Jewish and Arab citizens. Basically, the image of a liberal democratic Israel, that organizations like AIPAC promote, is very much a creation of the Supreme Court that Netanyahu and his allies now want to deem irrelevant.

Israeli democracy will be the biggest casualty of the upcoming Netanyahu government, but Israel’s supporters in the U.S. will also emerge significantly weaker from it.

Read more about the ongoing coalition talks:



Don't miss today's best reads on Haaretz.com

Hagar Shezaf speaks to Hebron Palestinians who have 'never seen anything like' weekend violence from Jewish visitors

Chaim Levinson reveals how would-be police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir treated activists who complained of sexual abuse in far-right group

Ofer Aderet takes a peek at Ben-Gurion’s diaries, now on display